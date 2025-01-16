Man who dropped 35 kilos, shares food items to avoid for faster fat loss

Ansh Tripathi went through a drastic weight transformation, and went from 115 kilos to 80 kilos. Ansh keeps sharing snippets of his impressive weight loss journey on his Instagram profile. From diet to workout regimen, Ansh’s social media profile is replete with helpful information related to faster and steady weight loss. Also read | Nutritionist who dropped 28 kg reveals her diet and shares factors that impacted her drastic weight loss Ansh shared a post and noted down ten food items that should be avoided for faster weight loss. (Instagram/@fittrrwithansh)

Ansh, a few days back, shared a post and noted down 10 food items that should be avoided for faster weight loss. Take a look at the list here.

Sweetened breakfast cereals:

Many breakfast cereals marketed as healthy are high in sugar and lack fiber. Choose whole grain cereals or oats with no added sugars.

Flavoured yoghurt:

Fruit-flavoured yogurt often contains added sugars. Opt for plain Greek yogurt and add your own fresh fruits for flavour.

Instant noodles:

While convenient, instant noodles are high in refined carbs, sodium, and unhealthy fats. Replace them with whole grain options or homemade noodle soups with fresh veggies.

High-sugar beverages:

Packaged fruit juices, sweetened teas, and energy drinks are high in sugar and empty calories. Replace them with water, herbal teas, or unsweetened beverages instead.

Creamy salad dressings:

Creamy dressings like mayonnaise-based dressings are high in unhealthy fats and calories. Use olive oil-based vinaigrettes or yogurt-based dressings for a lighter option.

Processed cheese spreads:

Cheese spreads are often high in sodium and unhealthy fats. It is advised to opt for natural cheese slices or spreads without added ingredients.

High-calorie biryani:

Traditional biryani can be high in calories due to the use of ghee, fried onions, and fatty meats. Choose biryani with lean meats or vegetables and limit portion sizes.

Sweetened flavoured milk:

Flavoured milk drinks like rose milk or falooda are loaded with sugar. Make your own flavoured milk at home using unsweetened milk and natural flavourings like cardamom or saffron.

Restaurant buffets:

Buffets often encourage overeating with a wide variety of high-calorie dishes. Choose smaller portions and focus on filling your plate with salads, grilled proteins, and vegetables.

High-calorie dals and curries:

Cream-based dals and rich gravies can be high in calories and unhealthy fats. Opt for simple, lightly spiced dals and curries made with lentils, beans, or vegetables.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.