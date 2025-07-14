Fitness coach shares 5 tips to 'stay on track with fat loss when life gets busy': Track less, plan more

Bec Gibbs is an online weight loss coach who shares tips and hacks for women, especially, on how to shed the extra kilos. From workout tips to diet hacks, Bec shares it all on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. On July 10, Bec shared how to stay on track with weight loss consistently. Bec added that while life might get busy, with the right habits, we can still continue with our fat loss journeys. Also read | Overeating derailing your weight loss plans? Dietician suggests 3 hacks to control your cravings While life might get busy, with the right habits, we can still continue with our fat loss journeys. (Freepik)

“How to stay on track with fat loss when life gets busy. Let’s be honest, life isn’t going to slow down. So, the key is learning how to stay consistent through the chaos,” she wrote. Here are 5 tips she suggested:

Plan your weight loss meals in advance.(Shutterstock)

1. Lower your expectations, not your standards

Some days it’s not the perfect workout or 10/10 nutrition.

It’s a 20-min walk, a high-protein wrap, and water. That still counts.

2. Have go-to meals ready

Keep 2–3 quick meals in rotation you can make without thinking.

(E.g. protein toast + eggs, stir-fry, high-protein pasta bowl)

3. Stop aiming for perfect

Missing 1 workout or eating a slice of cake isn’t a failure.

What you do next matters way more than what just happened.

4. Track less, plan more

When time is tight, following a meal plan takes decision fatigue off your plate.

5. Remind yourself why you started

You don’t need motivation every day — you need a reason to keep showing up.

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Jaison Paul Sharma, MBBS, MD (Internal Medicine) - consultant diabetologist at Sharma Hospital in Garhdiwala suggested, “Focus on whole, unprocessed, fibre-rich foods while reducing intake of ultra-processed carbohydrates and sugary beverages.” he also added that sleep is an underrated weight loss habit which should be taken more seriously. “Sleep is another powerful metabolic lever; poor sleep raises ghrelin and cortisol levels, promoting fat gain. Aim for 7–9 hours of quality sleep per night,” he added. Also read | Woman who dropped 11 kg shares 6 ‘unpopular' weight loss hacks: Don't cut out any food, stop cheat days

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.