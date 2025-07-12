Woman who dropped 11 kg shares 6 ‘unpopular' weight loss hacks: Don't cut out any food, stop cheat days
She suggested that you should stop doing exercises that you dread, and not look for quick fixes. Here's what else worked for her.
With countless weight loss trends circulating online, it can be overwhelming to decide what truly works. While proven methods like calorie deficit and strength training deliver results, weight loss remains a highly personal journey, one that involves discovering what suits your body and lifestyle best.
Sofe Ring, an Instagram user, underwent a transformation, shedding 11 kilos. She frequently shares snippets from her journey to inspire and guide others. On July 3, Sofe posted some of the key weight loss hacks that helped her accelerate her progress and stay consistent. Also read | Fitness coach shares 10 simple rules to lose 10 kgs in 50 days without dieting or gym: ‘Start your day with protein’
“Here is my very unpopular weight loss advice that helped me lose 25 pounds, 18 percent of my body weight, in 8 months, and will help you start losing weight today,” she added.
1. Don’t cut out any food
No single food makes you lose weight, and no single food makes you gain weight. Period. All food can be enjoyed in moderation. It all comes down to calories.
2. Stop doing exercise you dread
Move your body in a way that you find enjoyable that supports your deficit. Low impact strength training is the best, Sofe added.
3. Stop looking for a quick or easy fix
There is quite literally no magical pill, diet, tea, crash, cleanse, etc. The right way is the easy way. It’s all about a calorie deficit.
4. Stop trying to speed things up
Weight loss is slow and boring. The faster you go, the less sustainable it is. You’re going to get burnt out. Go slow.
5. Stop giving yourself cheat days
Calories don’t reset at midnight, eating great Monday-Friday and binging on the weekends is only going to set you back. Consistency is key. Also read | Fat loss coach who dropped 35 kilos shares 6 simple things that helped her weight loss: Prioritise protein in every meal
6. Stop looking for the perfect time, or making excuses for why you can’t start tomorrow
No one is going to take care of yourself in the way you need, except yourself. You have to be the one to put in the effort.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
