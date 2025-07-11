Fat loss coach who dropped 35 kilos shares 6 simple things that helped her weight loss: Prioritise protein in every meal

Tarn Kaur, an online fitness coach, underwent a remarkable transformation and lost 35 kilos. She regularly shares glimpses of her weight loss journey on Instagram, offering practical tips, hacks, and motivational insights that helped accelerate her fat loss. Also read | Fitness coach shares 5 truths about weight loss that 'no one talks about': You’ll feel like nothing is changing until… Here are 6 realistic tips to help you lose weight .(Freepik)

On May 28, Tarn shared a post highlighting the simple, sustainable habits she followed to shed the extra kilos, proving that small changes can lead to big results. “You don’t have to cut carbs, skip meals, or live on salad to lose weight. Sustainable weight loss is about habits, not harsh rules. If you’re tired of yo-yo dieting or feeling guilty around food, here are 6 realistic tips to help you lose weight without restriction,” she wrote.

1. Control portions, not foods

You don’t need to ban pizza or pasta. Just focus on balanced plates and appropriate portions. A little bit of everything is better than a lot of nothing.

2. Prioritise protein in every meal

Protein keeps you full, supports your metabolism, and helps with fat loss. Think: eggs, yogurt, chicken, tofu, lentils, fish, or protein shakes.

3. Carbs aren’t enemies, learn to pair them

Enjoy your rice, bread, and pasta, just pair them with fibre (like veggies) and protein to avoid blood sugar crashes and cravings later.

4. Move your body daily

Weight loss isn't just about the gym. Walk, dance, stretch, lift, bike - whatever keeps you consistent. 30 minutes a day is a great place to start.

5. Stay hydrated and manage stress

Sometimes you’re not hungry, you’re dehydrated or stressed. Drink water and find small ways to calm your nervous system (think deep breaths, short walks, journaling).

6. Progress over perfection

You don’t need to be perfect to make progress. Enjoy your favorite treats mindfully and move on. One off meal won’t undo all your hard work.

“Losing weight should feel like gaining freedom.. not losing your joy around food and it can be done,” Tarn added.

