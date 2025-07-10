Fitness coach shares 5 truths about weight loss that 'no one talks about': You’ll feel like nothing is changing until…

Aarja Bedi is a fitness coach who regularly shares practical weight loss tips and strategies on her Instagram profile. From common mistakes to tried-and-tested methods that deliver results, her content is packed with motivational insights and actionable advice. On July 9, Aarja shared a post shedding light on the often-overlooked truths about weight loss that few people talk about. Also read | Fitness coach shares 10 simple rules to lose 10 kgs in 50 days without dieting or gym: ‘Start your day with protein’ Know these truths about weight loss.(Image by Pixabay)

“These are the truths I wish I knew when I first started my fat loss journey. They’re not sexy. They’re not trending. But they’re the realest reasons I made it through and didn’t give up,” she wrote in the caption.

1. You’ll feel like nothing is changing until suddenly it does.

The scale might not move, your clothes might feel the same and then one random morning, it clicks. Your jeans fit better. Your face looks leaner. Trust that the behind-the-scenes work is working.

2. You won’t be motivated every day; discipline is what carries you.

No one wakes up feeling pumped every day. On most days, it’s just habits and discipline doing the heavy lifting. And that’s okay. That’s what builds results.

3. Progress doesn’t always show up on the scale.

The number isn't the full story. Sometimes your body is dropping fat, but you're holding water, building strength, or regulating hormones. Learn to see beyond the scale.

4. Your friends might not understand, do it anyway.

You might feel out of place at brunch. Or judged for ordering grilled chicken instead of fries. That’s part of choosing something different. You’ll inspire them later.

5. You’ll romanticise your old carefree habits until you remember how tired and bloated they made you feel.

You’ll miss the midnight Maggi and chaotic weekends. But not the brain fog, the low energy, or the nothing fits me anxiety. Choose the life that gives more than it takes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.