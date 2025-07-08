Fitness coach talks about 10 ‘realistic sacrifices’ you should make to lose 20 kg: Start intermittent fasting

Achieving a weight transformation takes discipline, commitment, and consistency. It often means following a calorie-deficit diet, breaking free from unhealthy eating habits, and embracing a regular workout routine. Amaka, a weight loss coach who underwent an impressive transformation, losing 25 kilos in just four month, frequently shares practical and relatable advice on her journey. Also read | Woman who dropped 43 kilos in a year ‘without extreme diets’ shares 4 weight loss tips that helped her Here's what you need to do to fast track your weight loss journey.(Freepik)

On July 7, she posted about the realistic sacrifices that are often necessary to accelerate weight loss and stay on track. “Realistic sacrifices you should make to lose 20 kg in 3 months,” Amaka wrote on Instagram. According to her, here's what you need to do:

1. Say goodbye to sugary drinks

Sugary drinks such as soda, malt, sweet juices, alcohol, have hidden calories that pile up fast. Swap them for water, green tea, lemon-ginger water, or detox tea.

2. Cut down on carbs

Carbs such as white bread, pastries, fried snacks, rice overload, and slow down your progress. Focus more on protein, veggies, and healthy complex carbs like unripe plantain or oat swallow. Your waistline will thank you.

3. End late night snacking

That sneaky 10pm biscuit or juice cam add to the belly fat you’re trying to lose. Set a food cut-off time; after dinner, consume only water or detox drinks.

4. Reduce eating out and fast food

Outside food can be tempting, but they add unnecessary calories to your diet. Learn to cook your meals at home; it saves calories and money.

5. Commit to walking and moving more

Aim for at least 10,000 steps a day; walk after meals, take the stairs, dance at home, it adds up to burn fat. Also read | Woman who lost 35 kg in 7 months lists 10 ‘healthy’ foods you should stop eating for weight loss: ‘Avoid brown bread’

6. Start strength training

Lifting weights or bodyweight exercises 2-3 times a week will help tighten your body and burn stubborn fat, especially around the belly.

7. Start intermittent fasting

It helps you control calories naturally. Try 16:8 or 18:6 fasting windows depending on your lifestyle.

8. Cut out processed junk

Biscuits, cookies, candies; they don’t help your body. Swap them for nuts, fruits, or healthy snacks.

9. Prioritise sleep

Lack of sleep leads to more cravings, overeating, and belly fat. Sleep well, your body will recover better and ensure you see better results .

10. Be mentally ready for temptations

Family events, cravings, parties will test you. You have to learn to say no or choose wisely; that’s where true results happen, and sometimes stay at home.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.