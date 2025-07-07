Woman who dropped 43 kilos in a year ‘without extreme diets’ shares 4 weight loss tips that helped her

Andrea went through a drastic weight loss transformation and dropped 43 kilos in just one year without following any extreme diets or workout routine. Andrea keeps sharing snippets of her impressive weight loss journey with tips and hacks that fast-tracked the process on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. On April 30, Andrea shared a post noting down the habits she followed for one year that helped her. Also read | Fitness coach shares 10 simple rules to lose 10 kgs in 50 days without dieting or gym: ‘Start your day with protein’ Here's how you can lose weight faster.(Pexels)

“Watch me go from 240 lbs to 145 lbs naturally in 12 months without extreme diets or exercise,” Andrea wrote. Here’s how she did it:

1. Eat in a calorie deficit:

“I calculated my TDEE and ensured I was consistently eating below my maintenance requirements. I didn’t eliminate any food groups or foods I enjoyed. I worked these foods into my meal plan, prioritised variety and nightly treats. I enjoyed the food I was eating, and this made it much easier to stick to my deficit,” Andrea wrote.

2. Prioritise protein:

Protein is so important while losing weight for a number of reasons. Firstly, it increases satiety, keeping you fuller for longer. Secondly, it boosts metabolism; it takes more energy for your body to break down protein than it does carbs or fat. Thirdly, it preserves and builds muscle mass. During weight loss, eating adequate protein helps your body preserve lean muscle mass, which means more of the weight you lose is fat. Also read | Woman who lost 18 kg at home without gym or crash diet shares 7 simple tips she followed: ‘Use this prompt on Chatgpt’

3. Have a step goal:

Instead of doing formal cardio while losing weight, focus on increasing non-exercise activity thermogenesis. Hit at least 10 thousand steps in a day.

4. Strength train regularly with progressive overload:

“I stopped viewing exercise as a way to burn calories. I saw it as a way to preserve and potentially build muscle mass while my body burned fat. Strength training is so important while losing weight because we don’t want to burn our muscle; we want to burn fat! If you strength train while in a calorie deficit, you will lose less muscle than someone who isn’t exercising or only doing cardio,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.