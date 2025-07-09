Fitness coach who dropped 43 kilos naturally shares 8 facts about weight loss: 'Meal plans aren't magic'

Andrea, an online fitness and weight loss coach, underwent a remarkable transformation, losing 43 kilos without resorting to extreme diets. She regularly shares insights and personal experiences from her journey on Instagram, inspiring her followers with realistic and sustainable approaches to fat loss. Also read | Fitness coach shares 10 simple rules to lose 10 kgs in 50 days without dieting or gym: ‘Start your day with protein’ Know these facts about weight loss.(Shutterstock)

On July 8, Andrea shared a post highlighting key lessons and eye-opening facts about weight loss that she discovered along the way. “I went from 240 lbs to 145 lbs (naturally). If you’re just starting your weight loss journey, or in the middle of it, these are some things you should know,” Andrea wrote.

1. You won’t always love how you look, even as you lose weight.

Body image isn’t about size; it’s about healing how you see yourself. Weight loss didn’t magically erase the insecurities I had to unpack.

2. Weight loss won’t fix your mindset; your mindset helps you lose weight.

You can’t hate yourself for a healthier body. Lasting change starts with how you talk to yourself, how you handle setbacks, and whether you’re willing to be patient through the ups and downs.

3. There’s no finish line.

You don’t arrive and get to go back to your old habits. This is a lifestyle shift, and it’s actually freeing once you stop trying to rush it.

4. Meal plans aren’t magic.

You don’t need another meal plan, you need to learn how to make decisions around food. Flexibility is better than rigidity.

5. You’ll be tempted to quit right before it gets easier.

Plateaus, slow weeks, frustration, they’re all part of the process. Push through those and things often shift when you least expect it.

6. Tracking isn’t toxic, it’s awareness.

“I thought logging my food would trigger old diet culture patterns, but instead it helped me nourish my body better and stop under-eating,” Andrea added. Also read | Fitness coach talks about 10 ‘realistic sacrifices’ you should make to lose 20 kg: Start intermittent fasting

7. Rest is productive.

“I used to believe more was always better. But honoring rest days, managing stress, and prioritising sleep helped my body let go of weight faster than burning out ever did,” the weight loss coach shared.

8. You can love yourself and want to change.

Those two things aren’t opposites; they’re teammates. Weight loss happens when you start to take care of your health and think that you are worth it.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.