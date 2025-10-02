Long hours of desk sitting are fueling serious and chronic diseases in employees in their 30s and 40s: Report

Riding the wave of productivity at work, seated for long hours, juggling back-to-back meetings, presentations, and deadlines, may make you feel like you are winning and really climbing up the ladder. While riding the wave of hustle, the sharks of health issues circle just below the surface, ready to strike at the height of your career. If you are glued to your seats for a long time, several health issues begin to show up. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Sitting long hours at work leads to several health issues, bringing in conditions that were once common in middle age or later, much earlier. If proper care is not taken, a daily office routine dominated by long hours of sitting and working can turn office life into a silent health crisis. The first step towards preventing major lifestyle diseases is awareness, understanding which conditions you are vulnerable to.

What are the most common issues seen nowadays?

Whether from work stress or last minute work deadline, employees increasingly suffer from sleep deprivation. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

To spot which issues are most common, let's take a look at the findings of a report based on health data from over 46,000 employees across industries, published on September 25, 2025. According to Truworth Wellness's Indian Workplace Wellbeing Report, 1 in 10 employees suffer from sleep disorders, cardiac disorders. They are affecting people below the age of 40, indicating the early onset of chronic diseases.

One of the most pressing issues is sleep deprivation, as 1 in 10 employees suffer in the age group of 23–39. Alongside cardiovascular diseases, thyroid disorders are also emerging sharply. It suggests how unhealthy prolonged sitting can be for metabolism and hormone regulation.

According to the report, major chronic diseases which initially appeared 50 onwards are now being seen in the 30s to 40s age group, hitting during their peak performance years.

Rajesh Mundra, founder and executive chairman of Truworth Wellness, shared his deduction of the report's findings, “The India Workplace Wellbeing Report 2025 highlights that chronic conditions are striking earlier, everyday health issues are draining productivity, and preventive care is being overlooked. Wellness can no longer be a checkbox activity; it must be embedded as a strategic business priority. Companies with outcome-driven wellness programs see 28% fewer sick leaves, 26% lower healthcare costs, and 11% higher revenue per employee.”

Long-term consequences of sitting?

Young adults are at a high risk of heart attacks. (PC: Freepik)

Often in the late 30s or early 40s, just as the career begins to soar, the trajectory looks favourable, these serious ailments derail ambitious plans. Dr A. Ashok Kumar, group director and head department of cardiology, Rela Hospital in Chennai, weighed in on this and revealed that for those who sit for 8–10 hours daily, the body’s metabolism starts slowing down, affecting insulin sensitivity and fat breakdown. It further leads to weight gain and elevated cholesterol levels.

He shared one of his observations from his clinical practice, “Once I had a patient who was a 42-year-old IT professional who came in with chest discomfort and fatigue. He had no prior history of heart disease but had been working 10-hour shifts for years. His tests revealed early signs of coronary artery disease and elevated blood pressure. With lifestyle changes and regular movement breaks, his condition improved within months." So even those professionals without any history of heart disease develop cardiovascular and metabolic problems over time.

How does prolonged sitting at work affect the heart, posture and spine?

Dr Kumar explained, “Prolonged sitting also hampers blood circulation. The heart has to work harder to pump blood through inactive limbs, increasing the risk of clot formation and high blood pressure. Poor posture, often seen in desk jobs, further compounds the issue. Slouching compresses the spine and weakens core muscles, leading to chronic back pain and spinal misalignment over time.”

This means long hours behind a desk would do a lot worse than simply tire you out. When you are inactive, your heart works overtime, while poor posture only worsens the situation, paving the way for cardiovascular and musculoskeletal problems.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.