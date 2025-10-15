Plastic surgeon warns popping pimple in the Triangle of Death could land you in hospital with seizures: What is it?

We have all had the urge to pop a pimple when we have breakouts. But did you know there is a danger zone called the ‘Triangle of Death’, in which if you popped a pimple, you could end up being paralysed? The veins in the Triangle of Death area are directly connected to the brain, allowing infections to spread rapidly and potentially have severe consequences. (Shutterstock)

In a September 25 Instagram post, Dr Anthony Youn, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon, highlighted what the Triangle of Death is and why you shouldn’t pop pimples in this zone.

Why you shouldn’t pop pimples in the Triangle of Death?

Dr Youn stitched a clip which described a case of a man who had popped a small pimple between his eyebrows, thinking it was nothing. However, per the clip, within hours, his face swelled up, and he started having seizures.

Why did this happen? The video explains, “This area is called the triangle of death. The veins in this area are directly connected to the brain, allowing infections to spread rapidly. He was rushed to the hospital, and doctors saved his life, but part of his face remained paralysed forever.”

What is the Triangle of Death?

Dr Youn shed light on the danger of popping pimples in the Triangle of Death and explained, “Yes, this is real, and it can happen to you. The Triangle of Death starts at the top of your nose and extends down to about the top of your upper lip.”

He warned that popping pimples in this area can be extremely dangerous because the veins in this area are connected to the cavernous sinus, and the cavernous sinus is linked to the veins surrounding the brain.

What does that mean? Dr Youn explained, “There are no valves in these veins to prevent infection from going backwards from the skin all the way back to the brain.” So, if you popped a pimple in this area, the infection could travel directly to your brain and cause serious complications.

Is this phenomenon common?

“Now, the chances of something really serious happening if you pop a pimple in the triangle of death are small, but it is real. So, if you have a pimple in the triangle of death, instead of popping it, use a pimple patch or topical treatments; that's much safer,” the plastic surgeon warned.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.