Dietician recommends 4 non-negotiable foods everyone must include in their daily diet: ‘Acronym to remember is BBEG…’

Many people struggle to meet their daily recommended nutrient intake, often leaving gaps in their diet that can affect overall health. The good news is that small, simple additions can make a significant difference. Incorporating certain nutrient-dense foods into your daily routine can help bridge these nutrition gaps, supporting everything from digestion to brain health and immunity. Berries are a must-have, according to the dietician.(Unsplash)

Shyla Cadogan, a registered dietitian with over 81K followers on Instagram - popularly known as Healthy Shyla - has shared her top four dietitian-approved foods that she believes everyone should include in their daily diet. In an Instagram video shared on October 14, the dietitian revealed her go-to acronym, BBEG - standing for berries, beans, eggs, and greens - and explained why these four foods are essential for a healthy daily diet.

Berries

Shyla recommends including berries in your daily diet - whether it’s raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, or any variety you prefer. Her personal preference is wild blueberries and she explains, “I eat wild blueberries every single day. Basically, wild blueberries are those small ones you can only find in the frozen section. They taste the best. They have more fibre and they have double the antioxidant capacity of regular blueberries. But if you only have regular blueberries, eat the regular blueberries.”

Beans

According to Shyla, adding just one serving of beans to your daily meals can help fill major nutritional gaps - proving that a small dietary change can make a big difference to overall health. It’s also one of the easiest and most effective ways to boost your daily fibre intake.

Shyla further elaborates, “When we are cooking cool beans, it increases the content resistant starch, specifically RS3. This is a type that actually ferments deep in your colon - in the distal part of your colon - which is really, really good. You want stuff to ferment in all parts of the colon. And so, RS3, specifically from cooked and cooled beans can actually do it in the far part of your colon, which is great for disease prevention.”

The dietician recommends eating these foods every day.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Eggs

According to Shyla, eggs are great for overall health since they give you a little bit of everything. She explains, “A very good source of choline, very important for brain health. A solid source of protein, solid source of healthy fats, as well as an array of vitamins and minerals.”

Greens

Shyla suggests that eating any kind of green vegetables - including cruciferous and leafy greens - preferably multiple times a day, is great for your health. She explains, “I just think it goes without saying that if you have some sort of green every day, probably multiple times a day, you're doing good for yourself.” These vegetables are packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre - and their antioxidant power is truly off the charts.

