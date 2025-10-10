Orthopaedic surgeon shares 3 nutrients women in their 20s must include in diet to delay aging by 15 years

Your 20s are the foundation years for your future health - a time when what you eat can shape how you look, feel, and age decades later. Prioritising good nutrition now doesn’t just boost energy and skin health; it can delay aging, prevent future bone and hormonal issues, and keep you strong well into your 40s and 50s. How you take care of your body in your 20s determines how you age later in life.(Unsplash)

Also Read | Orthopaedic surgeon explains why this frequently used bedroom item also has an expiry date: ‘Can contract deadly lung…’

Dr Manan Vora, an orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and the co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, has shared three nutrients that every woman in their 20s must include in their diet to delay aging by at least 15 years. In an Instagram video posted on October 9, the surgeon highlights that the food you eat in your 20s will decide how strong, energetic and youthful you are later in life - in your 40s and 50s. He also shares food recommendations that are easily accessible, since they are everyday Indian staples.

Calcium

Dr Vora advises women in their 20s to include calcium-rich foods - such as dahi, ragi, and paneer - in their daily diet to build strong bones and prevent early joint pain. He explains, “In your 20s, your bones are rapidly developing and if the calcium intake is not enough your bones become weak. Our mothers have faced this exact issue and this can lead to a lot of pain.”

Iron

Including iron-rich foods such as spinach, beetroot and chickpeas, is essential for women as it not only contributes to agility, making you more active but also promotes good menstrual health. The surgeon points out, “It is so common for Indian women to test low on iron and it causes weakening, hairfall and irregular periods.”

Also Read | Mumbai orthopaedic surgeon warns ‘stop taking paracetamol for every headache’, shares ways to identify causes

Protein

Protein intake in your early 20s is essential because it contributes to muscle health, improves metabolism and slows down age-related weight gain. Dr Vora states, “Protein not only helps gain muscle mass, it also keeps your metabolism healthy and running. That means it can reduce and completely prevent the weight gain a lot of women face after a certain age because their bodies slow down.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.