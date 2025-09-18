Surgeon shares 10 habits that can boost metabolism: ‘Good quality protein in every meal’

Slow metabolism can jeopardise your weight management. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Arush Sabharwal, bariatric and metabolic surgeon at Surgical Centre for Obesity and Diabetes Clinic said, “When the body’s metabolism is slow, you tend to feel tired and bloated all day along and this may make your weight management concerning too. Though it doesn’t have any quick fixes, certain small habits, that have scientific evidence too, help cumulatively to make a big difference.” Also read | 10 foods to increase metabolism and speed up weight loss Include lean meat, fish, eggs, legumes, or Greek yogurt in meals. (Shutterstock)

The surgeon further listed a few habits that can slowly fuel the metabolism of the body:

1. Good quality protein in every meal

Protein has the highest thermic effect of food (TEF), your body burns more calories digesting it compared to carbs and fats. Include lean meat, fish, eggs, legumes, or Greek yogurt in meals.

2. Breakfast is very important

A balanced morning meal signals your body to switch on after the night’s fast. Think eggs with whole-grain toast, or oats with nuts.

3. Hydration is key

Drinking 500 ml of water can temporarily increase metabolic rate by 10–30%. Opt for cold water as your body expends energy warming it up.

4. Weight training makes the body a calorie burning machine

Muscle tissue burns more calories than fat, even at rest. Lifting weights or doing bodyweight workouts builds lean muscle and raises your resting metabolic rate.

5. HIIT helps to raise the body’s BMR

High-Intensity Interval Training creates an afterburn effect, where your body continues burning calories even hours after exercise. Also read | Fitness coach says 'walk like your life depends on it’, shares 10 rules to melt belly fat and get lean by New Year

Have a nourishing breakfast every day.(Freepik)

6. Good quality sleep is underrated

Poor sleep disrupts hormones like leptin and ghrelin, slowing metabolism and increasing cravings. Aim for 7–9 hours of quality rest.

7. Spice in your meal is linked with high BMR

Capsaicin in chili peppers slightly raises metabolic rate and fat oxidation. Even small amounts in meals can help over time.

8. Stress management is necessary

Chronic stress raises cortisol, which encourages fat storage and slows metabolic processes. Practices like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing help regulate it.

9. Green tea or coffee is metabolically good

Catechins in green tea and caffeine in coffee are linked to modest boosts in calorie burning and fat oxidation.

10. Body movements, even small ones, count

When you practice small movements throughout the day, such as walking while talking on phone, stretching, choosing stairs over elevators etc., it gives you a big leap towards calorie burn.

“Metabolism is something that isn’t fixed, rather responds to your daily routine. When you add these small habits in your daily routine and practice them consistently, you will notice that you have better energy levels, digestion and body composition,” said Dr. Arush Sabharwal. Also read | Fitness coach shares 6 tips to avoid bloating, support faster metabolism: 'Eat smaller portions throughout the day'

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.