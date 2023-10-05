10 foods to increase metabolism and speed up weight loss

Metabolism plays an important role when it comes to nutrient absorption and also losing weight. An optimum metabolism ensures you get benefit of what you consume, and your body is able to efficiently convert food into energy that's then used for various body functions. Metabolism may become slow as you age, and it also depends on various genetic factors. When your metabolism is slow, you tend to put on weight as the body is unable to burn more calories and fat gets stored. Metabolism can be increased by making certain dietary changes. (Also read: Longevity to weight loss; 6 wonderful health benefits of regular exercise) Metabolism can be increased by making certain dietary changes.Dietitian Manpreet Kalra shares top foods that can help boost metabolism.(Freepik)

Dietitian Manpreet Kalra shares top foods that can help boost metabolism:

1. Soaked almonds

Starting your day with soaked almonds can provide boost to metabolism. Almonds contains magnesium involved in energy metabolism and metabolism. It also releases various enzymes including lipase that enhances the process.

2. Copper vessel water

Research confirms that copper helps in burning fat. Copper water can ease digestion process as it helps break down the accumulated fat. Have copper vessel water early in the morning. Copper can also boost energy production and improve metabolism.

3. Protein rich breakfast

People on high protein diet may lose more weight than those who are not. Protein is an essential nutrient that increases metabolism through a process called the thermic effect of food (TEF). Include milk, eggs, paneer, soy, lentils in your diet to speed up your metabolism.

4. Black pepper

You can add black pepper to salads, soups and curries to get your regular dose of piperine which has thermogenic properties. This means that it can rev up body's metabolic rate, leading to burning of more calories.

5. A warm glass of water

Drinking a warm glass of water every hour can increase your metabolism. If you are planning to lose weight, research supports you. A 2003 study found that switching from drinking cold water to hot water can aid weight loss. Researchers found that having 500 ml of water before a meal increased metabolism by 30 per cent.

6. Cinnamon

Adding a pinch of cinnamon in your green tea can help increase antioxidants which in turn aids metabolism. As per WebMd, an essential oil in cinnamon called cinnamaldehyde can help burn fat.

7. Physical activity

Engaging in regular physical activity can help boost metabolism. Include both cardiovascular workouts like walking, jogging, cycling 30-40 minutes daily with 3-4 hours/week of strength training (weight lifting).

8. Cardamom tea

Having cardamom tea post lunch can be highly effective in boosting your metabolism. It also improves digestion and aids in the reduction of belly fat.

9. Fasting

Intermittent fasting has been found to be quite effective in boosting metabolism and losing weight. Maintain a gap of 14-12 hours between last and first meal. This aids detoxification process and improves digestion.

10. Ajwain saunth laddoo

This can be made with dry ginger powder, ajwain seeds and jaggery. All ingredients need to be converted to powder. Small bowls are prepared, and one can be consumed before lunch or dinner.

