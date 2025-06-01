Fitness coach shares 6 tips to avoid bloating, support faster metabolism: 'Eat smaller portions throughout the day'

Lessie, a fitness coach, regularly shares expert tips and hacks on workouts and nutrition to help her followers achieve a healthier, more toned physique. Her Instagram is filled with practical advice and motivational content for anyone on a fitness journey. Also read | Woman who lost 30 kg without hitting gym shares 5 daily habits that worked for her: Detox water to eliminating maida Know the tips that can help in getting a toned summer body faster. (Pixabay)

On April 29, Lessie shared a post highlighting the habits that helped her sculpt her summer-ready body. “Wouldn’t it be awesome to start the summer feeling fit, energetic, and confident in your body? These habits truly made a difference for me,” she wrote.

From simple daily routines to sustainable workout tips, Lessie’s insights offer a realistic and effective guide for anyone looking to fast-track their fitness goals this season. Here's what she said:

1. Eat smaller portions throughout the day

Eating smaller portions throughout the day helps in keeping bloating under check and managing cravings better.

2. Consume enough protein

It helps build lean muscle, keeps you full longer, and supports a faster metabolism.

3. Stop avoiding cravings

Avoiding cravings will only make you crave more. Instead have your favourite dessert, but in limitations. Make it something that you look forward to at the end of the day.

4. Burn more calories than you consume

Following a calorie deficit diet and incorporating strength training in your daily routine helps in burning more calories than consumed, and building stronger muscles, while dropping body fat faster.

5. Sweet breakfasts can lead to cravings and overeating

Start your day with protein. Consume protein in your breakfast that can keep you satiated for a longer period of time. This can help in managing overeating and hunger.

6. 15 minutes of daily movement is better than 1 long session once a month

Small steps every day can show better results. Be consistent in your workout and diet. Weight loss is a journey that demands dedication and motivation. When we take small steps in incorporating healthy habits in our routine, the results start to show faster.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.