Can hormonal imbalances increase endometrial cancer risk? Gynaecologist explains the link between lifestyle and health

Endometrial cancer starts in the lining of the uterus and is becoming a serious health issue. It used to affect women who were menopausal mainly, but now more cases in women in their late 30s and early 40s, are being seen. Do you know that your lifestyle choices, such as what you eat, how much you exercise, and how you manage your weight, can affect your risk of developing this endometrial cancer? Hormonal imbalances also play a role in how this cancer grows. Your lifestyle and hormonal imbalance could be fuelling endometrial cancer. Here's what every woman needs to know

Why is endometrial cancer on the rise?

Dr Nisha Buchade, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at Vasavi Hospitals, tells Health Shots that factors such as obesity, hormonal fluctuations, and poor dietary habits are significantly contributing to this concerning trend. "Obesity, high estrogen levels, polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD), diabetes, hypertension, and metabolic syndrome are among the leading risk factors," she explains.

Hormonal imbalances: High estrogen levels without enough progesterone can cause excessive cell growth in hormone-sensitive areas, raising the risk of hyperplasia and cancer, as per journal diagnostics.

High estrogen levels without enough progesterone can cause excessive cell growth in hormone-sensitive areas, raising the risk of hyperplasia and cancer, as per journal diagnostics. Sedentary lifestyle: Lack of physical activity contributes to obesity and further exacerbates hormonal imbalances.

Lack of physical activity contributes to obesity and further exacerbates hormonal imbalances. Poor dietary habits: Diets high in processed foods, sugars, and unhealthy fats can lead to weight gain and hormonal disturbances.

Diets high in processed foods, sugars, and unhealthy fats can lead to weight gain and hormonal disturbances. Obesity: Excess body fat is closely linked to higher estrogen levels, which can accelerate the growth of cells in the endometrium.

Excess body fat is closely linked to higher estrogen levels, which can accelerate the growth of cells in the endometrium. Polycystic ovarian disease (PCOD): Women with PCOD often experience irregular menstrual cycles and elevated hormone levels, both of which can increase cancer risk.

Women with PCOD often experience irregular menstrual cycles and elevated hormone levels, both of which can increase cancer risk. Diabetes and hypertension: These metabolic disorders are insidious contributors, raising cancer susceptibility.

What are the early symptoms of endometrial cancer?

Recognising symptoms early is key to improving survival rates. The first warning sign may be abnormal uterine bleeding, especially if it happens after menopause.

Symptoms to watch for:

Postmenopausal bleeding: If you experience any bleeding years after menopause, consult your doctor immediately.

If you experience any bleeding years after menopause, consult your doctor immediately. Irregular menstrual cycles: In premenopausal women, prolonged or irregular periods can indicate underlying health issues.

In premenopausal women, prolonged or irregular periods can indicate underlying health issues. Increased endometrial thickness: An ultrasound showing thickened endometrial lining should never be ignored.

“If a woman experiences bleeding even a couple of years after menopause, we immediately suspect endometrial cancer and advise a biopsy”, emphasises Dr Buchade.

What are the diagnostic tests for endometrial cancer?

Biopsy: The primary method for diagnosing endometrial cancer is typically a painless procedure.

The primary method for diagnosing endometrial cancer is typically a painless procedure. MRI scans: Used to assess the extent of the disease after a cancer diagnosis.

Used to assess the extent of the disease after a cancer diagnosis. PET scans: In aggressive cases, these scans help determine if cancer has metastasised to other body parts.

If a doctor confirms you have endometrial cancer, you will likely need surgery.

How to treat Stage 1 endometrial cancer?

Detecting endometrial cancer at an early stage significantly improves treatment outcomes. “Fortunately, the survival rate is higher because the symptoms show up early. But prevention is still better than cure,” notes Dr Buchade.

How to reduce the risk of endometrial cancer?

Increase physical activity: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise each week.

Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic exercise each week. Maintain a healthy weight: Effective weight management can significantly reduce the risk of cancer.

Effective weight management can significantly reduce the risk of cancer. Opt for healthy diet choices: Incorporate protein-rich foods and opt for meals with low refined carbohydrates. Focus on whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and lean meats.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any questions about a medical condition.)