Orthopaedic surgeon explains why this frequently used bedroom item also has an expiry date: ‘Can contract deadly lung…’

We often check expiration dates on food, medicines, and skincare products - but have you ever thought about whether your pillow expires too? It’s one of the most frequently used items in your daily life, spending hours in direct contact with your face every single night. Over time, it’s only natural that pillows wear down, collect buildup, and lose their support. Dr Manan Vora outlines the right time to replace your old pillows and shares what happens if you don't.(Unsplash)

Also Read | How many of these 8 toxic items in your home did you use today?

Orthopaedic surgeon, health educator, and co-founder of NutriByte Wellness, Dr Manan Vora, is sparking an important conversation about why you should regularly replace your pillows and how neglecting to do so can impact your sleep quality and health. In an Instagram video posted on October 4, the surgeon explains why pillows come with an expiration date, detailing how long different types typically last and what can happen to your health if you don’t clean or replace them regularly.

Why do pillows have an expiration date?

Dr Vora exclaims that it only makes sense that pillows have an expiration date, since they are in direct contact with your face and mouth for eight to 10 hours every day. He explains that while you sleep, your pillow collects dead skin cells, drool, bodily secretions and oils, and dust mites. Moreover, the surgeon highlights, “Many pillows are made of synthetic materials like polyurethane foam and over time they can break down and release organic compounds.”

If pillows are not cleaned or replaced regularly, they can lead to skin complications like acne, allergies, irritation, and in rare cases, even serious lung infections. Dr Vora continues, “If a person is exposed to a dirty pillow for long periods of time, they can contract deadly lung infections.”

Also Read | AIIMS gastroenterologist shares 3 everyday household items to throw away immediately: Scented candles to non-stick pans

How long do pillows last?

According to Dr Vora, how long a pillow lasts largely depends on the material it’s made of. Polyester pillows typically last between six months and two years, while feather ones can hold up for about one to three years. Memory foam pillows have a lifespan of two to three years, latex pillows last slightly longer at around three to four years, and buckwheat pillows are the most durable, lasting anywhere between three and five years. Since your pillow stays closer to you than any gadget or utensil, it’s worth knowing when it’s time to replace it for better sleep and hygiene.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.