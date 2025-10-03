Dermatologist shares 5 harsh must-know truths about skincare and haircare: ‘Anti-ageing creams can’t lift sagging skin'

The self-care boom has taken over globally, and it is not limited to health; it also extends to skincare and haircare. However, there are some popular trends that may be doing you more harm than good, for instance, having a multiple-step skincare routine. According to the dermatologist, anti-ageing creams cannot lift sagging skin and having 20 skincare steps can lead to a ‘disrupted skin barrier. (Freepik)

Highlighting the drawbacks of having such routines and a few other skincare and haircare myths, Dr (Major) Gurveen Waraich, MBBS, MD (dermatology), shared an Instagram post on October 1, with the caption, “Harsh truths no one is telling you…skin and hair edition.” Let's find out the facts Dr Waraich shared:

1. Having 20 skincare steps

In recent years, having a multi-step skincare routine has become quite the trend. However, it is not always beneficial. According to the dermatologist, having 20 skincare steps can lead to a ‘disrupted skin barrier.’ Sharing a photo of multiple skincare products lined up together, she added, “If your skincare looks like this. It's a disaster waiting to happen.”

2. Consistency

According to the dermatologist, when patients ask her, “Doctor, I have been eating clean for the last 2 months, but my ACNE is still there,” she has a simple answer for them: “SURPRISE! 2 months of clean eating cannot erase decades of unhealthy lifestyle.” She stressed that changes are only visible if you stay regular with healthy habits. “Consistency = Results,” Dr Waraich said.

3. Hair ageing is real

Per the dermatologist, “Yes, with age, our hair would get thinner, frizzier, and drier. No matter how much effort we put in, we can never truly return to the fullness of our original 'crowning glory'.”

Meanwhile, in a June 2019 Instagram post, Jawed Habib stressed that anti-ageing hair treatments are as important as anti-ageing skincare. He pointed out that our hair also ages over time; therefore, to address this, he suggested a simple hair care routine: regular haircuts, moisturising the hair with a conditioner, and spa treatments. Learn more here.

4. Stretch marks

The dermatologist stressed that stretch marks are equal parts ‘genetics and environment.’ She pointed out that if they run in your family, chances are they'll show up for you, too.

5. Anti-ageing creams

There are several anti-ageing skin treatments, especially creams that promise lifted skin. However, Dr Waraich pointed out, “Anti-ageing creams cannot lift sagging skin. Creams can firm or hydrate, but they can't fight gravity.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.