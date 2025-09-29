Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
5 luxury makeup and skincare brands on sale: Get up to 40% off on niche picks during Amazon Great Indian Festival

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 02:00 pm IST

Looking to buy luxury makeup or skincare brands at unbeatable prices? Then this space is for you.

Forest Essentials Sanjeevani Beauty Elixir | Ayurvedic Rejuvenating Day Cream with Sanjeevani Influsion & Hyaluronic Acid | Lightweight Pre-Moisturiser for Radiant, Hydrated Skin

₹2,750

GET THIS

O3+ Night Repair Cream - Moisturiser For Brightening & Glowing Skin 50g | Fades Finelines & Wrinkles, Restores Skin Elasticity & Firmness - Ideal for All Skin Types

₹840

GET THIS

Kama Ayurveda Pure Rose Water

GET THIS

PAULAS CHOICE PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant-Facial Exfoliant for Blackheads, Enlarged Pores, Wrinkles, Fine Lines- 118 ml Bottle (Model Number: 22010)

₹3,100

GET THIS

LOréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Mask for Dry & Damaged Hair - 250ml

GET THIS

Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo 1L

₹5,685

GET THIS

Kérastase Genesis Hydra-Fortifiant Anti Hair Fall Shampoo

GET THIS

Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner

GET THIS

Calvin Klein Eternity Aromatic Liquid Essence For Men, 100ml

₹5,864

GET THIS

Rasasi Hawas Ice Eau De Parfum 100ml For Men | Long Lasting Perfume | Luxury Scent | Alluring Fragrance

₹3,179

GET THIS

Burberry Bur-8350 For Men (Eau De Toilette, 100 ML)

₹7,650

GET THIS

Davidoff Cool Water Wave Man Eau De Toilette 125Ml

₹4,162.5

GET THIS

Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing Cuticle Oil - Hydrating Oil to Repair Cuticles Overnight- Remedy For Damaged And Thin Nails - Paraben And Cruelty Free - SWEET ALMOND (75ML)

₹946

GET THIS

Mintree Tox Detox Manicure-Pedicure Kit (Lavender) - Complete Home Spa Pampering for Hands & Feet | Deep cleanse manicure pedicure | Natural manicure pedicure kit | Rejuvenate & Relax Your Hands & Feet with a Luxurious Detox

₹960

GET THIS

OPI Classic Nail Polish, Long-Lasting Luxury Nail Varnish, Original High-Performance, OPI Your Way, Verified 15 ml (Blue)

₹680

GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹935

GET THIS

Forest Essentials Gentlemens Gift Box | Luxury Ayurvedic Skincare & Grooming Gift Set for Men | Ideal Birthday Gift

₹5,750

GET THIS

The Man Company Blanc Gift Box for Men with Blanc Perfume, Roll on Deo, Body Lotion & Body Wash | Long-Lasting Fragrance For Men | Moisturizes, Rejuvenates | Luxury Gift set for Him

₹897

GET THIS

Truefitt & Hill Sandalwood Luxury Shaving Bar Soap In Wooden Bowl 99Gm Signature Product Of Truefitt And Hill|Essential Grooming Collection For Men|Suitable For All Skin Types|Best For Dry Skin

₹3,550

GET THIS

Bombay Shaving Company 11-in-1 All-in-One Grooming Kit for Men

GET THIS
Who says that luxury beauty and makeup comes with a hefty price tag attached? Now, you can get all your favourite luxury brands at up to 40% off during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. From your favourite perfume bottle to that niche moisturiser and creams, now you can get all those at an affordable price range during the Amazon sale. From brands like Forest Essentials, L'Oreal Professionals, OPI, CeraVe, and a lot more, it's time to stock up your home with the best luxury brands.

5 luxury brands on sale
5 luxury brands on sale

So, check out our top 5 picks of luxury beauty brands to buy at an affordable range:

 

Luxury Skincare

Discover exclusive luxury skincare deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Shop premium cleansers, serums, moisturizers, and anti-aging creams from top global brands. Enhance your beauty routine with dermatologist-approved formulas that deliver visible results. Save big while giving your skin the radiant glow it deserves with festival discounts on luxury skincare essentials.

 

1.

Forest Essentials Sanjeevani Beauty Elixir | Ayurvedic Rejuvenating Day Cream with Sanjeevani Influsion & Hyaluronic Acid | Lightweight Pre-Moisturiser for Radiant, Hydrated Skin
2.

O3+ Night Repair Cream - Moisturiser For Brightening & Glowing Skin 50g | Fades Finelines & Wrinkles, Restores Skin Elasticity & Firmness - Ideal for All Skin Types
3.

Kama Ayurveda Pure Rose Water
4.

PAULA'S CHOICE PERFECTING 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant-Facial Exfoliant for Blackheads, Enlarged Pores, Wrinkles, Fine Lines- 118 ml Bottle (Model Number: 22010)
Luxury Hair Care and Styling

Upgrade your hair game this Amazon Great Indian Festival with luxury hair care and styling products. Choose from nourishing shampoos, conditioners, hair masks, and professional styling tools. Pamper your strands with salon-quality care from leading brands at unbeatable discounts. Achieve smooth, shiny, frizz-free hair while enjoying festival savings on premium grooming essentials.

5.

L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Mask for Dry & Damaged Hair - 250ml
6.

Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo 1L
8.

Olaplex No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
Luxury Fragrances

Celebrate the Amazon Great Indian Festival with irresistible offers on luxury fragrances. Shop iconic perfumes, body mists, and unisex scents from globally renowned brands. Indulge in long-lasting aromas that define sophistication and style. Whether you love floral, woody, or oriental notes, unlock premium fragrance deals this festive season and leave a lasting impression.

9.

Calvin Klein Eternity Aromatic Liquid Essence For Men, 100ml
10.

Rasasi Hawas Ice Eau De Parfum 100ml For Men | Long Lasting Perfume | Luxury Scent | Alluring Fragrance
11.

Burberry Bur-8350 For Men (Eau De Toilette, 100 ML)
12.

Davidoff Cool Water Wave Man Eau De Toilette 125Ml
Luxury Nail Care

Get festive-ready with luxury nail care during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Explore premium nail polishes, strengthening treatments, gels, and manicure sets. Enjoy vibrant shades, long-lasting finishes, and salon-quality results at home. Pamper your nails with nourishing formulas while grabbing exciting festival discounts. Flaunt perfectly polished nails that complement your festive look effortlessly.

13.

Cuccio Naturale Revitalizing Cuticle Oil - Hydrating Oil to Repair Cuticles Overnight- Remedy For Damaged And Thin Nails - Paraben And Cruelty Free - SWEET ALMOND (75ML)
14.

Mintree Tox Detox Manicure-Pedicure Kit (Lavender) - Complete Home Spa Pampering for Hands & Feet | Deep cleanse manicure pedicure | Natural manicure pedicure kit | Rejuvenate & Relax Your Hands & Feet with a Luxurious Detox
15.

OPI Classic Nail Polish, Long-Lasting Luxury Nail Varnish, Original High-Performance, OPI Your Way, Verified' 15 ml (Blue)
16.

DeBelle metallic nail polish combo Gift set of 6- French Cheer - Chrome silver, Chrome gold, Chrome wine, Chrome glaze, Aqua frenzy, Rustique gold/Polaris, 48 ml(8 ml each)
Luxury Men’s Grooming

This Amazon Great Indian Festival, redefine your style with luxury men’s grooming essentials. Shop premium razors, beard oils, shaving creams, and skincare tailored for men. Enhance your daily routine with trusted international brands offering top-notch grooming solutions. Enjoy festival deals on high-end men’s grooming products that deliver confidence, freshness, and a polished look.

17.

Forest Essentials Gentlemen's Gift Box | Luxury Ayurvedic Skincare & Grooming Gift Set for Men | Ideal Birthday Gift
18.

The Man Company Blanc Gift Box for Men with Blanc Perfume, Roll on Deo, Body Lotion & Body Wash | Long-Lasting Fragrance For Men | Moisturizes, Rejuvenates | Luxury Gift set for Him
19.

Truefitt & Hill Sandalwood Luxury Shaving Bar Soap In Wooden Bowl 99Gm Signature Product Of Truefitt And Hill|Essential Grooming Collection For Men|Suitable For All Skin Types|Best For Dry Skin
20.

Click to see full view Bombay Shaving Company 11-in-1 All-in-One Grooming Kit for Men
  • What makes luxury beauty products different from regular beauty products?

    Luxury beauty products are crafted with premium ingredients, innovative formulations, and refined packaging. They often focus on research-backed skincare technology, high-performance makeup, and indulgent fragrances. The experience combines visible results with exclusivity and prestige.

  • Are luxury beauty products worth the price?

    Yes, for many consumers. The higher cost typically reflects advanced formulations, rare or sustainably sourced ingredients, dermatological testing, and exquisite presentation. You’re not just paying for the product but also for superior efficacy, longer shelf life, and a prestige experience.

  • Do luxury skincare products really work better?

    Luxury skincare brands invest heavily in R&D, clinical trials, and patented technologies. While results vary by skin type, many customers report noticeable improvements in hydration, texture, and anti-aging compared to mass-market alternatives. It’s important to choose products that match your specific needs.

  • Are luxury beauty products cruelty-free and sustainable?

    Many luxury brands are now adopting cruelty-free certifications, vegan formulations, and eco-friendly packaging. However, sustainability standards vary. Always check for cruelty-free logos, ingredient sourcing details, and brand sustainability commitments before purchasing.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

