Fri, Sept 26, 2025
Bathing essentials that are a must in your bathroom cabinet at up to 45% off during Amazon Great Festival

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 07:00 pm IST

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get up to 45% off on a wide range of bathing essentials from soaps, shower gels, and more.

Cetaphil Cleansing and Moisturising Syndet Bar View Details checkDetails

Dove Serum Bar View Details checkDetails

Forest Essentials Lime Saffron & Oudh Soap View Details checkDetails

Mysore Sandal Gold Sixer View Details checkDetails

The Body Shop Strawberry Shower Gel | Sweet Fruity Fragrance | Gently Cleanses Skin | Infused with Strawberry Seed Oil | Refreshing Feel | For All Skin Types | 250ml View Details checkDetails

₹350

Biotique Bio Apricot Refreshing Body Wash View Details checkDetails

Dove Dryness Care Bodywash with Triple Hydration Serum View Details checkDetails

Chemist At Play 4% Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Body Wash 473ml View Details checkDetails

Forest Essentials Ultra-Rich Body Milk Lime Saffron Oudh | Ayurvedic Nourishing Body Lotion to Replenish Skin Moisture and Leave it Smooth & Scented View Details checkDetails

₹2,295

Cetaphil Restoraderm Body Moisturizer, Shea Butter, 295 ml View Details checkDetails

₹2,176

Aveeno Active naturals Stress Relief Moisturizing Lotion, 18 Fluid Ounce (532ml) View Details checkDetails

₹1,711

NIVEA Men Maximum Hydration 3 in 1 Nourishing Lotion, 500 ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

Be Bodywise 12% AHA Body Scrub | Exfoliating Scrub with Glycolic Acid & Lactic Acid | Smoothens Strawberry Skin & Rough Bumps | Oat & Aloe Extract for Hydration | Vitamin E for Skin Protection | 300g View Details checkDetails

₹499

Chemist at Play Exfoliating Body Scrub For Removing Tan & Dead Skin Cells (Body Scrub + Body Wash) View Details checkDetails

₹519

Mamaearth Ubtan Body Scrub for Men & Women 200g | With Turmeric, Saffron & Walnut Beads - Removes Sun Tan, Skin Brightening View Details checkDetails

₹428

Kimirica Exfoliating Body Scrub for Tan Removal & Soft-Smooth Skin | For Men and Women | De-Tan Bathing Scrub with Rice Powder, Removes Dirt & Dead Skin from Neck, Knees, Elbows & Arms| exfoliate, cleanse & moisturizes in one step | 180gm View Details checkDetails

₹719

LOccitane Shea Butter Hand Cream: Nourishes Very Dry Hands | Protects Skin | With 20% Organic Shea Butter | Vegan | 1 Sold Every 3 Seconds View Details checkDetails

₹990

The Body Shop Strawberry Hand Cream, View Details checkDetails

Plum BodyLovin Vanilla Vibes Hand Cream View Details checkDetails

Kimirica Love Story Gardenia & Night Blooming Jasmine Hand cream | Moisturizing Nourishing Hand Cream for Men and Women | Gift Pack Hand Cream | 30ml View Details checkDetails

₹397

Nat Habit Natural Sun Dried Bath Loofah View Details checkDetails

Beardo Silicone Body Scrubber Bath Brush for Men View Details checkDetails

ross Large Bath Loofah Sponge Scrubber Exfoliator for High Lather Cleansing (Peach and Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹97

Give your mind and body a rejuvenating spa-like experience with the best bathing essentials, that too at a discount of 45% during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. From bathing bars to shower gels, to aromatic moisturising lotions and body scrubs, you can get all your basic body and bathing needs at an amazing discount during the sale. What's more, since the weather is transitioning, and winters would arrive in a couple of months, it's the best time to stock up your closet with all the bath and body essentials.

Bathing essentials at up to 45% off during Amazon Great Indian Festival(AI-Generated)
In case you are confused which ones to buy, here we have listed a few of them:

Pack of bathing bars on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Upgrade your daily bath with the best bathing bars on Amazon Great Indian Festival. Choose from top brands offering soap bars enriched with natural extracts, moisturizing ingredients, and refreshing fragrances. Be you want germ protection, skin nourishment, or long-lasting freshness, festival discounts make it the best time to stock up. Shop now and grab exclusive bathing bar deals to keep your skin soft and glowing this festive season.

1.

Cetaphil Cleansing and Moisturising Syndet Bar
2.

Dove Serum Bar
4.

Mysore Sandal Gold Sixer
Shower Gels on Amazon Sale

Pamper your body with luxurious shower gels at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. From soothing aloe vera to exotic fragrances, these body cleansers provide a spa-like experience at home. Perfect for deep cleansing and refreshing your skin after a long festive day, shower gels are a must-have in your bath routine. Don’t miss the festival offers on shower gels and enjoy silky smooth skin every day.

5.

The Body Shop Strawberry Shower Gel | Sweet Fruity Fragrance | Gently Cleanses Skin | Infused with Strawberry Seed Oil | Refreshing Feel | For All Skin Types | 250ml
6.

Biotique Bio Apricot Refreshing Body Wash
7.

Dove Dryness Care Bodywash with Triple Hydration Serum
8.

Chemist At Play 4% Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Body Wash 473ml
Body Lotions on Amazon Great Indian Sale

Keep your skin hydrated and radiant with body lotions on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. With deals on popular skincare brands, you can find lotions enriched with shea butter, cocoa butter, and essential vitamins. These body moisturizers are ideal for nourishing dry skin and locking in long-lasting softness during the festive season. Shop the best body lotion discounts and give your skin the care it deserves.

9.

Forest Essentials Ultra-Rich Body Milk Lime Saffron Oudh | Ayurvedic Nourishing Body Lotion to Replenish Skin Moisture and Leave it Smooth & Scented
10.

Cetaphil Restoraderm Body Moisturizer, Shea Butter, 295 ml
11.

Aveeno Active naturals Stress Relief Moisturizing Lotion, 18 Fluid Ounce (532ml)
12.

NIVEA Men Maximum Hydration 3 in 1 Nourishing Lotion, 500 ml
Body Scrubs on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Get festive-ready with exfoliating body scrubs available at special prices this Amazon Great Indian Festival. Gently remove dead skin cells, unclog pores, and reveal naturally glowing skin with scrubs made from coffee, sugar, or walnut extracts. Whether you want smooth skin for festive outfits or a rejuvenating bath experience, these body scrub offers are the perfect pick.

13.

Be Bodywise 12% AHA Body Scrub | Exfoliating Scrub with Glycolic Acid & Lactic Acid | Smoothens Strawberry Skin & Rough Bumps | Oat & Aloe Extract for Hydration | Vitamin E for Skin Protection | 300g
14.

Chemist at Play Exfoliating Body Scrub For Removing Tan & Dead Skin Cells (Body Scrub + Body Wash)
15.

Mamaearth Ubtan Body Scrub for Men & Women 200g | With Turmeric, Saffron & Walnut Beads - Removes Sun Tan, Skin Brightening
16.

Kimirica Exfoliating Body Scrub for Tan Removal & Soft-Smooth Skin | For Men and Women | De-Tan Bathing Scrub with Rice Powder, Removes Dirt & Dead Skin from Neck, Knees, Elbows & Arms| exfoliate, cleanse & moisturizes in one step | 180gm
Hand Creams on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Pamper your hands with nourishing hand creams this Amazon Great Indian Festival. Specially formulated with hydrating ingredients like shea butter, aloe vera, and vitamin E, these creams lock in moisture, repair dryness, and protect your skin from daily damage.

17.

L'Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream: Nourishes Very Dry Hands | Protects Skin | With 20% Organic Shea Butter | Vegan | 1 Sold Every 3 Seconds
18.

The Body Shop Strawberry Hand Cream,
19.

Plum BodyLovin' Vanilla Vibes Hand Cream
20.

Kimirica Love Story Gardenia & Night Blooming Jasmine Hand cream | Moisturizing Nourishing Hand Cream for Men and Women | Gift Pack Hand Cream | 30ml
Bathing Accessories on Amazon Great Indian Festival

Complete your bathing experience with premium bathing accessories on Amazon Great Indian Festival. From loofahs and bath brushes to spa kits and back scrubbers, discover everything you need for a refreshing bath routine. With festive discounts and bundle deals, now is the best time to shop for bath essentials that enhance your daily skincare and hygiene.

21.

Nat Habit Natural Sun Dried Bath Loofah
22.

Beardo Silicone Body Scrubber Bath Brush for Men
23.

ross Large Bath Loofah Sponge Scrubber
  • Why are bathing essentials important?

    They not only help cleanse the skin and remove dirt, sweat, and bacteria, but also provide relaxation, improve mood, and contribute to overall personal hygiene and self-care.

  • Should I use soap or body wash?

    Both are effective for cleansing. Soaps are more traditional and often economical, while body washes are gentler, hydrating, and available in multiple fragrances. Your choice depends on skin type and personal preference.

  • How often should I replace loofahs or sponges?

    It’s recommended to replace loofahs every 3–4 weeks for natural ones and every 6–8 weeks for synthetic ones to prevent bacteria buildup.

  • What’s the difference between a bath towel and a bathrobe?

    A bath towel is mainly for drying your body post-bath, whereas a bathrobe offers both drying and comfort, keeping you warm and covered.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

