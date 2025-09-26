Bathing essentials that are a must in your bathroom cabinet at up to 45% off during Amazon Great Festival
Published on: Sept 26, 2025 07:00 pm IST
During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can get up to 45% off on a wide range of bathing essentials from soaps, shower gels, and more.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Cetaphil Cleansing and Moisturising Syndet Bar View Details
|
|
|
|
Dove Serum Bar View Details
|
|
|
|
Forest Essentials Lime Saffron & Oudh Soap View Details
|
|
|
|
Mysore Sandal Gold Sixer View Details
|
|
|
|
The Body Shop Strawberry Shower Gel | Sweet Fruity Fragrance | Gently Cleanses Skin | Infused with Strawberry Seed Oil | Refreshing Feel | For All Skin Types | 250ml View Details
|
₹350
|
|
|
Biotique Bio Apricot Refreshing Body Wash View Details
|
|
|
|
Dove Dryness Care Bodywash with Triple Hydration Serum View Details
|
|
|
|
Chemist At Play 4% Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Body Wash 473ml View Details
|
|
|
|
Forest Essentials Ultra-Rich Body Milk Lime Saffron Oudh | Ayurvedic Nourishing Body Lotion to Replenish Skin Moisture and Leave it Smooth & Scented View Details
|
₹2,295
|
|
|
Cetaphil Restoraderm Body Moisturizer, Shea Butter, 295 ml View Details
|
₹2,176
|
|
|
Aveeno Active naturals Stress Relief Moisturizing Lotion, 18 Fluid Ounce (532ml) View Details
|
₹1,711
|
|
|
NIVEA Men Maximum Hydration 3 in 1 Nourishing Lotion, 500 ml View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Be Bodywise 12% AHA Body Scrub | Exfoliating Scrub with Glycolic Acid & Lactic Acid | Smoothens Strawberry Skin & Rough Bumps | Oat & Aloe Extract for Hydration | Vitamin E for Skin Protection | 300g View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Chemist at Play Exfoliating Body Scrub For Removing Tan & Dead Skin Cells (Body Scrub + Body Wash) View Details
|
₹519
|
|
|
Mamaearth Ubtan Body Scrub for Men & Women 200g | With Turmeric, Saffron & Walnut Beads - Removes Sun Tan, Skin Brightening View Details
|
₹428
|
|
|
Kimirica Exfoliating Body Scrub for Tan Removal & Soft-Smooth Skin | For Men and Women | De-Tan Bathing Scrub with Rice Powder, Removes Dirt & Dead Skin from Neck, Knees, Elbows & Arms| exfoliate, cleanse & moisturizes in one step | 180gm View Details
|
₹719
|
|
|
LOccitane Shea Butter Hand Cream: Nourishes Very Dry Hands | Protects Skin | With 20% Organic Shea Butter | Vegan | 1 Sold Every 3 Seconds View Details
|
₹990
|
|
|
The Body Shop Strawberry Hand Cream, View Details
|
|
|
|
Plum BodyLovin Vanilla Vibes Hand Cream View Details
|
|
|
|
Kimirica Love Story Gardenia & Night Blooming Jasmine Hand cream | Moisturizing Nourishing Hand Cream for Men and Women | Gift Pack Hand Cream | 30ml View Details
|
₹397
|
|
|
Nat Habit Natural Sun Dried Bath Loofah View Details
|
|
|
|
Beardo Silicone Body Scrubber Bath Brush for Men View Details
|
|
|
|
ross Large Bath Loofah Sponge Scrubber Exfoliator for High Lather Cleansing (Peach and Blue) View Details
|
₹97
|
|
View More Products