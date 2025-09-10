Long-lasting lipsticks under 1000 for a perfect all-day pout: Our top 10 picks for you
Published on: Sept 10, 2025 02:30 pm IST
We all crave for lipsticks that won't smudge. Here are our top 10 picks of long-lasting lipsticks under ₹1000 for you.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick View Details
|
|
|
|
REVLON Colorstay Limitless Matte Liquid Lipstick for woman, Waterproof, Long-Lasting, 100% Vegan, Lightweight, No-Budge Matte, Icon Era - (007) View Details
|
₹974
|
|
|
Maybelline New York SuperStay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick View Details
|
|
|
|
Rubys Organics Semi-Matte Lipstick for Women All Indian Tones- Highly Pigmented, Moisturizing, Non Drying, Lightweight and Long Lasting- Lip Makeup, Synthetic Chemical Free- Plum, 3.7g View Details
|
₹792
|
|
|
Coloressence ROSEATE Transfer Proof Matte Liquid Lip Color | Bold Lipstick | Waterproof & Long Lasting liquid Lipstick | Stays For 12 Hours | Rose Oil Infused | OMK 9 Cherry Slush - 6ml View Details
|
₹600
|
|
|
Mamaearth Moisture Matte Longstay Lipstick With Avocado Oil & Vitamin E For 12 Hour Long Stay - 11 Cherry Punch -2 G View Details
|
₹526
|
|
|
Kiro Airy Matte Liquid Lipstick, Pink Granite (Pink Plum), 5 ml, Transferproof, Liquid Lip Colour, Long Lasting, Vegan, No Parabens, Avocado Oil, Non Toxic Lipstick for Intense Colour View Details
|
₹700
|
|
|
Recode Monday Lip Smacker Lipstick, Shade-20(3ml) View Details
|
₹490
|
|
|
Shryoan Rich Color Non-Transfer Lipstick | Waterproof & Super Matte Finish | Long Stay Creamy Lipstick | Single Swipe Application (BERRY RUSH - 07) View Details
|
₹330
|
|
|
MyGlamm Manish Malhotra Soiree Liquid Matte Lipstick - 06 Wild Queen (Red Shade) | Long Lasting, Transfer-resistant With Vitamin E (7g) View Details
|
₹598
|
|
View More Products