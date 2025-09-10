Long-lasting lipsticks under 1000 for a perfect all-day pout: Our top 10 picks for you

It won't be wrong to say that lipsticks are a woman's best friend, and we dare to step out without applying our favourite shade. From a casual day at work to the brunching sessions with our favourite girls, a lipstick shade is what we usually keep handy almost all the time. But the real concern is smudging!! Best long-lasting lipsticks for you(Pexels)

While most lipstick shades fade away with the first sip of coffee, here is a list of our top 10 long-lasting, smudgeproof lipsticks under ₹1000 for you to try. So, pick one for your next date or night out without worrying about smudges and let your lips do all the talking.

L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick provides bold, long-lasting colour that stays perfect for up to 16 hours. Its lightweight texture glides on smoothly, leaving a comfortable matte finish that doesn’t dry out your lips. Made with high-impact pigments, this transfer-proof lipstick resists smudging and fading, even during meals. Available in stunning shades, it enhances all skin tones. Elevate your makeup look with this long-lasting formula that mixes modern style with everyday wear, ensuring confidence and beauty throughout the day.

Revlon Colorstay Limitless Matte Liquid Lipstick gives all-day wear with vibrant, fade-resistant colour. Its smooth, creamy formula glides on easily and sets into a soft matte finish that feels light. Filled with moisturising ingredients, it keeps lips comfortable while resisting transfer and smudges. Perfect for any occasion, this lipstick stays true from morning until night. Choose from a wide range of bold and versatile shades that showcase your unique style while giving your makeup a polished finish easily.

Maybelline New York SuperStay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick combines intense colour with a glossy finish that lasts for up to 16 hours. Its unique vegan formula locks in shine while keeping lips smooth and hydrated. The precise applicator offers a clean application, while its smudge-proof and transfer-resistant features keep your look fresh all day. Perfect for bold statements or everyday glam, this lipstick provides shine, durability, and comfort with every swipe, making it a must-have beauty item.

Ruby’s Organics Semi-Matte Lipstick mixes nourishing natural ingredients with high-quality colour. Enriched with jojoba oil, shea butter, and castor oil, it provides hydration while giving a modern semi-matte finish. The formula glides on smoothly, offering full coverage without harmful chemicals. Lightweight yet richly pigmented, it suits daily wear and special occasions equally well. Made with skin-friendly, eco-conscious ingredients, this lipstick enhances beauty while caring for your lips. Choose Ruby’s for ethical, safe, and long-lasting lip colour with effortless style.

Coloressence ROSEATE Transfer Proof Matte Liquid Lip Colour offers intense pigmentation and all-day comfort. Its quick-drying formula glides on easily, setting into a smudge-proof, transfer-resistant matte finish. Infused with moisturising agents, it prevents dryness while keeping vibrant colour. Perfect for the office, parties, or casual outings, this lipstick adds a sophisticated touch that lasts. With bold shades designed for every skin tone, Coloressence ROSEATE provides lasting beauty, making it a trusted choice for modern women everywhere.

Mamaearth Moisture Matte Longstay Lipstick combines vibrant color with nourishing skincare. Enriched with avocado oil and vitamin E, it hydrates lips while lasting up to 12 hours in a matte finish. Its lightweight, non-drying texture feels comfortable all day, while its toxin-free formula is safe and gentle. Smudge-proof and transfer-resistant, it keeps your look flawless from morning meetings to evening outings. With a wide shade range, Mamaearth lipstick enhances natural beauty while protecting your lips with every swipe.

Kiro Airy Matte Liquid Lipstick offers a weightless, velvety texture that stays vibrant for hours. Infused with nourishing ingredients like avocado oil and apricot oil, it keeps lips soft while providing a chic matte finish. The feather-light formula ensures comfort without sacrificing intense color. Transfer-proof and smudge-resistant, it is great for daily wear or fancy evenings. With its clean, vegan, and cruelty-free formula, Kiro Airy Matte delivers beauty with care, allowing you to express your style effortlessly.

Recode Monday Lip Smacker Lipstick combines fun shades with bold, transfer-proof color that lasts. Its creamy matte formula glides on smoothly, delivering high pigmentation in just one stroke. Comfortable to wear, it resists smudging and fading, keeping your lips vibrant throughout the day. Designed for trendsetters, this lipstick finishes every look, whether for casual outings or glamorous events. With stylish packaging and a wide shade selection, Recode Monday Lip Smacker makes beauty fun, vibrant, and confident.

Shryoan Rich Color Non-Transfer Lipstick provides intense, long-lasting color that looks flawless for hours. Its lightweight formula gives a comfortable matte finish without drying out lips. Smudge-proof and transfer-resistant, this lipstick keeps you confident from day to night. Perfect for work, parties, or everyday use, it offers bold shades that match every skin tone. Affordable yet high quality, Shryoan lipstick helps you achieve a polished and stylish look while ensuring your lips stay nourished.

MyGlamm Manish Malhotra Soiree Liquid Matte Lipstick adds couture glamour to your makeup. With its high-impact pigmentation, it delivers luxurious matte color in one smooth application. Lightweight and non-sticky, it feels comfortable while remaining transfer-proof and long-wearing. Created in collaboration with celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, this lipstick reflects elegance and sophistication. Perfect for parties, weddings, or everyday glamour, it enhances lips with bold vibrancy and timeless charm. Upgrade your beauty routine with this iconic luxury makeup essential.

FAQ for long-lasting lipsticks How long does long-lasting lipstick usually stay? Most high-quality long-wear lipsticks last between 8 to 12 hours, depending on eating, drinking, and lip care routine. Matte and liquid formulas usually last longer than cream or satin finishes.

Do long-lasting lipsticks dry out the lips? Some matte formulas can feel drying, but modern long-lasting lipsticks often include hydrating agents like Vitamin E, aloe vera, or natural oils to balance comfort with durability. Prepping your lips with balm helps too.

Are long-lasting lipsticks safe for daily use? Yes. Reputed brands follow dermatologically tested and toxin-free formulas. Look for labels like paraben-free, cruelty-free, or vegan if you prefer clean beauty.

How do I remove long-lasting lipstick? Since these formulas are resistant, a micellar water, oil-based makeup remover, or natural coconut oil works best to gently lift off the color without irritating the lips.

