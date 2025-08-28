How to make your lipstick last longer? Here are some tips and tricks to make it last all day long

One of the most challenging makeup tasks is keeping your lipstick intact for long hours. Whether you're sipping coffee on your date night or just spending a day at work, nobody likes smudged lipsticks. With the right techniques and products, your lipstick can stay vibrant and fresh for hours. Check out some tried-and-tested lipstick longevity tips and tricks to help you maintain a flawless pout throughout the day. How to keep your lipstick stay long(Shutterstock)

Exfoliate your lips

Long-lasting lipstick starts with smooth lips. Dry, flaky skin makes lipstick crack or wear off unevenly. So, it is important to use a gentle lip scrub or simply mix sugar with honey to exfoliate once or twice a week. You can also brush your lips lightly with a damp toothbrush to remove dead skin cells.

This simple step ensures a smooth base for lipstick application and helps colour adhere better.

Always moisturise before applying lipstick

Just like skin, your lips also need hydration before applying lipstick. Well-hydrated lips not only feel comfortable, but, also keep your lipstick from settling into fine lines. So, it's advisable to apply a nourishing lip balm or petroleum jelly at least 5–10 minutes before applying lipstick. Blot off excess balm with a tissue to avoid slipperiness.

Use a lip primer or foundation base

A primer is the secret weapon for long-lasting lipstick. In case you don’t have one, a tiny dab of concealer or foundation on your lips works just as well.

This neutral base evens out the lip colour, making the lipstick shade pop. It also creates a tacky layer for lipstick to grip onto, preventing feathering.

Outline with lip liner

Lip liner is more than just a tool for defining your lips, giving them a long-lasting effect. The tip is to choose a liner that matches your lipstick shade. For this, first outline your lips, then fill in the entire lip with liner as a base coat.

This acts like a shield, helping your lipstick stay put even when the top layer begins to fade.

Apply lipstick in layers

Instead of applying one thick swipe, use the layering method:

Apply your first layer of lipstick.

Blot with a tissue to remove excess oils.

Apply a second layer for added intensity.

This technique seals in the pigment and creates a long-lasting stain effect.

Use the tissue and powder trick

For a truly budge-proof finish, try this professional makeup hack:

Place a tissue over your lips.

Lightly dust translucent powder through the tissue using a brush.

The powder sets the lipstick, locking in the colour without dulling its vibrancy.

Choose the right lipstick formula

Not all lipsticks are created equal when it comes to staying power.

Matte lipsticks usually last longer than creamy or glossy formulas.

Liquid lipsticks provide excellent staying power but can feel drying, so prep with balm.

If you prefer creamy formulas, just be prepared to reapply after meals.

Avoid oily foods

Your lipstick’s biggest enemy is oil—it breaks down pigment quickly.

While eating, be mindful of oily or greasy foods that can cause smudging.

If you know you’ll be eating, opt for long-wear liquid formulas.

You can also touch up afterward with your liner and a quick dab of lipstick.

Set with a makeup setting spray

A final spritz of makeup setting spray can help seal in your lipstick, just like it does for foundation. It provides an extra layer of protection, especially if you need your look to last all day or night.

Keep your lipstick handy for touch-ups

Even with the best tricks, sometimes a quick touch-up is unavoidable. Carry your lipstick and liner in your bag to refresh your look within seconds. The combination of good prep and small reapplications ensures your lips look flawless all day.

Final Thoughts

Learning how to make your lipstick last longer is all about smart preparation, strategic application, and choosing the right formulas. Exfoliate, moisturise, use a lip liner, and lock in the pigment with powder—these steps can transform your lipstick game. With these simple yet effective tips, you’ll no longer have to worry about constant reapplications or fading colour.

A long-lasting lipstick not only boosts your confidence but also keeps your overall makeup looking polished. So next time you swipe on your favourite shade, remember these tricks and enjoy a pout that truly lasts!

