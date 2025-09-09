Best underarm whitening creams to bid adieu to darker underarms: Our top 8 picks
Published on: Sept 09, 2025 01:59 pm IST
Do darker underarms restrict you from wearing your favourite tube top? Now no more! Here are our top 8 picks of the best underarm whitening creams for you.
Monk Forest Underarms and Inner Thighs Skin Brightening Cream - 50 gm, Darkness Removal, Lightening & Whitening, Blackness Removal Cream - For Men and Women, All Skin Types View Details
₹899
Fixderma Nigrifix Cream for Acanthosis Nigricans with Lactic Acid View Details
Qraa Advanced Lacto Dark Underarm Cream,For Even Toned Underarms View Details
Namyaa Dark Underarm Kit -Underarm cream and color correction mask, 100 gram, Pack of 2 View Details
₹217
INTIMIFY Underarm Whitening Cream For Women & Men 50 gm (Pack of 1) View Details
₹205
Cureskin Under Arm Brightening Cream Mask with Lactic Acid, Glycolic Acid & Malik Acid | Dark Underarms & Hyperpigmentation | Under Arm Dark Removing Cream, 50 g (Pack of 1) View Details
₹295
7DAYSNATURAL Underarm Care Cream | Nourishing & Hydrating Formula for Smooth & Refreshed Skin | Lightweight, Non-Greasy Texture for Daily Use (100g) View Details
₹259
Charwee Intimate & Underarms Lightening Cream - 60ML | With Kojic Acid, Lactic Acid, and Vitamin E | Helps in Correcting Dark Spots & Uneven Skin | Lightened & Rejuvenated Underams View Details
₹386
