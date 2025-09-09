Dermatologist says popping or squeezing blackheads can leave marks, shares how to treat and prevent these spots safely

Blackheads are tiny, stubborn black spots filled with oil, dirt, and dead skin cells that start appearing on your nose, chin, or even on your face. They can look frustrating sometimes. But then, picking, squeezing, and popping blackheads is definitely not the option. Moreover, removing them by frequent salon visits can be both expensive and painful! So, the real question is how to deal with blackheads at home in a safe way? How to get rid of blackheads(Pexels)

Here is our guide to help you understand these stubborn dark spots and the ways to prevent and treat them. But let us first understand what blackheads are and what causes them.

What are blackheads?

“Blackheads occur when pores get clogged with excess oil, dead skin, and dirt that oxidise on exposure to air, turning black. Usually, seen on the nose and T-zone areas, these tiny black spots are the first sign of early breakouts,” Dermatologist Dr Rinky Kapoor, Director and Co-Founder, The Esthetic Clinics, tells HT Lifestyle in an interview.

What causes blackheads?

Blackheads are caused when dead skin cells and oil clog the skin pores. A scary fact is that they continue to expand in size if not removed properly and early. Blackheads are, though, pretty common in people with oily skin, but a lot of other factors, like improper cleansing, wrong makeup products, diet, lifestyle, and environmental factors, do cause blackheads.

Dr Kapoor says, “While squeezing or over-scrubbing can irritate the skin, gentle cleansing and exfoliation are key.”

Here are some of the ways by which you can prevent blackheads from appearing on your face.

1. Start with gentle cleansing

The first and foremost step for a blackhead-free skin is to cleanse it regularly. Cleansing your skin twice a day is important to prevent blackheads. Use a mild, non-comedogenic face wash that removes dirt and excess oil without stripping your skin. Harsh soaps may cause your skin to produce more oil, leading to more clogged pores.

2. Befriend Salicylic acid and retinols

Dr Kapoor recommends including ingredients like Salicylic acid and retinols in your skincare regimen. “Salicylic acid eliminates excessive oil and dead skin cells that lead to blackheads, and retinol helps in clearing pores and also supports the skin's natural renewal process.”, says Dr Kapoor. The tip is to look for cleansers with salicylic acid, as it penetrates deep into pores and helps break down oil and dead skin buildup. Include retinol-infused creams to get glowing, radiant skin, preferably at night.

3. Exfoliate smartly

This one is a no-brainer, even if you don't frequently battle blackheads! The dead skin cells are one of the main causes of blackheads, and so regular exfoliation helps remove them and keeps pores clean. Try exfoliating at least twice a week. However, don't go too harshly and avoid harsh scrubs that can irritate your skin. Instead, opt for chemical exfoliants like AHAs (glycolic acid) and BHAs (salicylic acid). This will help unclog pores without causing micro-tears in your skin.

4. Steaming is a quick fix

Cut your frequent salon visits with this quick, at-home fix for treating blackheads. A quick at-home spa trick is facial steaming. Warm steam opens up pores, making it easier to remove blackheads. After steaming, you can use a blackhead extractor tool or a pore strip for cleaner results. However, don’t forcefully squeeze blackheads with your nails, as it can lead to scars or infections. In fact, Dr Kapoor also insists on taking a facial steam for gently removing blackheads.

5. Clay or charcoal masks are your BFFs

Clay and charcoal masks act like magnets for dirt and oil. Applying them once or twice a week absorbs impurities from deep within the pores and helps keep blackheads under control. Some of the popular options include bentonite clay masks and activated charcoal masks that are especially helpful if you have oily or combination skin.

6. Hydrating skin is paramount

It may sound odd, but skipping moisturiser can make blackheads worse. When your skin is too dry, it produces more oil to compensate, which can clog pores. Try to use a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser to maintain balance.

7. Let your skin breathe

We know you simply adore makeup, but give your skin a makeup-free day at least once a week. Makeup can sometimes contribute to blackheads if it clogs your pores. It is advisable to always choose non-comedogenic products and remove makeup thoroughly before bedtime. Sleeping with makeup on is one of the fastest ways to develop new blackheads.

These are some of the popular methods to get rid of blackheads. However, if blackheads are persistent and won't go away with home remedies, try to seek professional help.

At the end, getting rid of blackheads doesn't require painful squeezing or costly treatments. With a consistent routine of gentle cleansing, smart exfoliation, hydration, and some self-care, you can keep your skin looking smooth, clear, and healthy.

Similar articles for you

How to use Niacinamide serums-Its benefits, tips, and everything you should know

How to get plump lips naturally: Ultimate guide for lips that look fuller

How to make your eyebrows thicker? Our guide to help you flaunt bold and beautiful brows

Does your makeup secretly cause skin pigmentation? A dermatologist explains

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.