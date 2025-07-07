Top 8 Salicylic acid face serums to get rid of acne, blackheads, and improve skin's texture

One of the worst nightmares is waking up to pimples and skin breakout. Of course, imagine you have a date night planned, and you saw a sudden burst of tiny pimples, all over your face. Or, for that matter, those rigid blackheads that won't just go. If that's so you, time to include a salicylic acid to your skincare routine. Top 8 salicylic acid face serum(Pexels)

Salicylic acid in the form of face serums can actually do wonders to your skin. It helps to improve your skin's texture, unclog pores, and reduce blackheads and reduce inflammation, thus giving you clear skin. To help you choose the right salicylic acid face serum, we have created this rundown of the top 8 picks for you.

Minimalist salicylic acid face serum is a lightweight, fast-absorbing serum that penetrates deep into pores to unclog them, control excess oil, and reduce blackheads and acne. Infused with 2% salicylic acid and soothing ingredients, this face serum clears blemishes without irritating the skin. This face serum is ideal for oily and acne-prone skin, helps improve texture and prevents future breakouts while maintaining skin’s natural barrier. Regular use reveals smoother, clearer, and healthier-looking skin.

Specifications Active Ingredient: 2% Salicylic Acid Skin Type: Oily, Acne-prone Texture: Lightweight, Non-greasy Free from: Fragrance, Parabens, Silicones Packaging: Dropper bottle

This clinically effective face serum targets active acne, blackheads, and whiteheads with its 2% salicylic acid formulation. It exfoliates gently yet deeply, helping reduce excess sebum and minimise pore congestion. Enriched with witch hazel and willow bark extract, it calms inflammation and soothes the skin. Consistent use promotes a clearer, fresher, and healthier complexion.

Specifications Active Ingredient: 2% Salicylic Acid Secondary Ingredients: Witch Hazel, Willow Bark Extract Skin Type: Acne-prone, Oily Texture: Lightweight, Quick-absorbing Free from: Parabens, Sulfates, Mineral Oils

This salicylic acid face serum effectively combats acne by unclogging pores, reducing oil production, and preventing new breakouts. With 2% salicylic acid, it exfoliates gently, improves skin clarity, and smoothens texture. Infused with ceramides and soothing agents, it nourishes and strengthens the skin barrier while targeting blemishes and redness.

Specifications Active Ingredient: 2% Salicylic Acid Added Ingredients: Ceramides, Soothing agents Skin Type: Oily, Sensitive, Acne-prone Texture: Non-sticky, Lightweight Packaging: Pump bottle

BRILLARE’s salicylic acid serum helps purify skin by gently removing impurities, oil, and dead skin cells. It reduces acne, blackheads, and pore size while improving skin texture. With natural extracts, it balances oil production and maintains skin hydration. Regular application helps achieve a clearer, blemish-free look.

Specifications Active Ingredient: Salicylic Acid Botanical extracts: Present Skin Type: Combination, Oily Texture: Silky, Lightweight Free from: Harsh chemicals

This glow-enhancing serum combines the power of salicylic acid with skin-friendly botanicals to fight acne, control excess oil, and reveal radiant skin. It exfoliates deeply to clear pores, reduce acne marks, and even out skin tone. Lightweight and gentle, it suits everyday use for visibly clearer and glowing skin.

Specifications Active Ingredient: Salicylic Acid Highlights: Glow-boosting, Pore-cleansing Skin Type: All types, especially oily Texture: Non-oily, Smooth Free from: Mineral oils, Parabens

Plum thinkDERMA’s serum is designed to fight stubborn acne, blackheads, and excessive oil. With 2% salicylic acid, it gently exfoliates and clears pores without over-drying. The formula also soothes skin, making it suitable for sensitive yet acne-prone complexions. Use regularly for improved clarity and reduced breakouts.

Specifications Active Ingredient: 2% Salicylic Acid Skin Type: Acne-prone, Sensitive Texture: Lightweight, Fast-absorbing Free from: Fragrance, Artificial colors Packaging: Dropper bottle

This dual-action serum harnesses the power of tea tree and salicylic acid to fight acne-causing bacteria, reduce inflammation, and control oil production. It unclogs pores, diminishes blemishes, and soothes skin. Enriched with antioxidants, it protects against environmental damage while promoting clear, healthy-looking skin.

Specifications Active Ingredients: Tea Tree, Salicylic Acid Skin Type: Oily, Acne-prone Texture: Refreshing, Non-sticky Free from: Sulfates, Parabens, Silicones

This natural-inspired serum cleanses pores, reduces sebum, and helps heal acne with its effective salicylic acid formulation. Infused with herbal extracts, it soothes irritated skin, improves texture, and minimizes scars. Its gentle formulation works well for daily use, ensuring skin remains balanced and clear.

Specifications Active Ingredient: Salicylic Acid Herbal extracts: Present Skin Type: Oily, Acne-prone Texture: Smooth, Easily absorbed Free from: Harmful chemicals

FAQ for salicylic acid face serum What is a salicylic acid face serum? Salicylic acid face serum is a lightweight skincare treatment formulated with salicylic acid, a beta hydroxy acid (BHA), which helps exfoliate dead skin cells, unclog pores, and reduce acne and blackheads.

Who can use a salicylic acid serum? It is suitable for people with oily, acne-prone, or combination skin. People with sensitive or dry skin should patch-test first and start with a lower concentration to avoid irritation.

How do I use salicylic acid serum? Cleanse your face and pat it dry. Apply a few drops of the serum to the affected areas or entire face. Follow with a moisturizer. Always use sunscreen during the day as salicylic acid can make your skin more sensitive to the sun.

How often should I use it? Start by applying 2–3 times a week, and if your skin tolerates it well, you can gradually increase to daily use. Overuse can lead to dryness or irritation.

Will it dry out my skin? Since salicylic acid is an exfoliant, it can cause dryness or flakiness, especially in sensitive skin. Always follow up with a hydrating moisturizer to maintain your skin barrier.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.