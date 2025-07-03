Myntra fwd: Top 8 sunscreen sprays that are easy to use and protect your skin from harmful sun rays

If you have ever tried sunscreen sprays, we bet you would agree that they are the best. And there, if you have never, we recommend using them and trust us, you won't go back to your usual sunscreens thereafter. Easy to use and carry, sunscreen sprays have gained a lot of popularity and for all the right reasons. If you too have been planning to buy a sunscreen spray, then Myntra fwd is the right place for you. Top 8 sunscreen sprays for you(AI Generated)

Nivea Protect & Dry Touch SPF 50 Body Sunscreen Spray gives superior sun protection in a convenient spray bottle. Its ultra-light, non-greasy formula absorbs quickly, leaving your skin dry to the touch with no sticky residue. You can easily spray and spread it evenly, even on hard-to-reach areas. This water-resistant and sweat-resistant sunscreen effectively shields your skin against UVA and UVB rays, making it perfect for beach holidays.

Dot & Key Watermelon Cooling Sunscreen Body Spray with SPF 40+ PA+++ delivers a refreshing burst of hydration and broad-spectrum sun protection. Its lightweight, quick-absorbing mist leaves your skin cool and nourished without any white cast. Enriched with watermelon extract, it soothes and revitalizes sun-exposed skin while guarding against harmful UVA and UVB rays. The spray format ensures easy, even application on the go, keeping you protected and comfortable throughout the day. Perfect for hot, sunny days when you crave instant cooling and protection.

Asaya Under One Sun Sheerscreen Mist offers advanced SPF 65 PA+++ protection in a sheer, weightless mist. Designed to defend against UVA and UVB rays, it leaves your skin protected without greasiness or residue. The innovative mist technology allows even application over makeup or bare skin, perfect for quick touch-ups throughout the day. Stay shielded from the harsh sun while enjoying a natural, matte finish. Its high SPF and broad-spectrum formula make it a reliable companion for long outdoor hours.

Bake Blueberry Kisses SPF 70 PA+++ is a high-performance sunscreen mist that combines powerful sun protection with a burst of antioxidant-rich blueberry extract. With SPF 70, it provides superior defence against UVA and UVB rays, helping to prevent sunburn, tanning, and premature ageing. Its non-sticky, sheer formula absorbs quickly and refreshes skin while protecting it. The spray is easy to apply evenly, leaving your skin soft, nourished, and safe under the sun. Ideal for those who want maximum protection and care in one.

Be Bodywise SPF 50 PA+++ Sunscreen Spray provides strong broad-spectrum protection with a lightweight, quick-drying formula. The spray effortlessly covers hard-to-reach areas, making it perfect for full-body use. Its non-greasy, water-resistant formula ensures long-lasting defense against harmful UVA and UVB rays without clogging pores or leaving a white residue. Stay active and comfortable outdoors while keeping your skin protected and healthy. Ideal for everyday use, this sunscreen spray helps prevent sun damage and keeps your skin looking fresh and radiant.

MOODY 7D Hydroburst Hybrid Water Sunscreen Mist blends the benefits of hydration and sun protection in a refreshing, ultra-light mist. Its hybrid water-based formula instantly cools and moisturizes skin while shielding it from harmful UVA and UVB rays. The quick-absorbing, invisible finish makes it perfect for on-the-go reapplication, even over makeup. With advanced 7D protection technology, this sunscreen mist defends against sun damage and keeps your skin soft, dewy, and refreshed throughout the day, making sun care effortless and enjoyable.

Fuschia UVA/UVB Protect Sunscreen Spray offers SPF 50+ PA+++ broad-spectrum protection in a gentle, skin-friendly formula. Enriched with natural ingredients, it nourishes and protects while leaving no white cast or stickiness. The lightweight spray glides on easily, creating an invisible shield against harmful rays. Ideal for sensitive and normal skin, it keeps your skin safe from sunburn and premature ageing. Enjoy outdoor activities confidently with this water-resistant, soothing sunscreen that keeps your skin comfortable and protected all day.

UpUrFit Sweat Proof Sunscreen Spray provides robust sun protection tailored for active lifestyles. Its sweat-resistant, water-resistant formula stays put during workouts, sports, and outdoor adventures. With broad-spectrum SPF coverage, it shields your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays without feeling heavy or sticky. The convenient spray ensures quick, even application on the go, covering hard-to-reach spots easily. Stay protected while staying active, and enjoy long-lasting sun defense that won’t wash off with sweat. Perfect for fitness enthusiasts and outdoor lovers.

FAQ for sunscreen spray Is sunscreen spray as effective as sunscreen lotion? Yes, if applied correctly, sunscreen sprays can be just as effective as lotions. The key is to spray a generous, even layer and rub it in thoroughly to ensure full coverage.

How much sunscreen spray should I use? You should spray enough to create an even sheen on your skin, then rub it in. For an adult, about 1 ounce (a shot glass full) is recommended to cover the entire body, even if using a spray.

Do I need to rub in sunscreen spray after applying? Yes, for optimal protection, it is recommended to rub in the spray after application to make sure it covers all areas of the skin evenly.

How often should I reapply sunscreen spray? Reapply every 2 hours, or more often if you are swimming, sweating, or toweling off. Even “water-resistant” sprays need to be reapplied after extended water exposure.

Can I use sunscreen spray on my face? Yes, but avoid spraying directly onto your face. Instead, spray the product onto your hands and then gently apply it to your face, avoiding the eyes and mouth.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.