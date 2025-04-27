Nail polishes to give your nails a poppy touch; Our top 8 picks for you from Myntra fwd

Come summers, and it's time to flaunt your poppy and pastel nails with full swing. Be it your daily manicured touch or for your nail art, nail polishes do bring the glamorous side of your nails. And, here we have listed our top 8 picks of nail polishes from Myntra fwd that will add a stylish and glam look to your appearance. Best nail polishes for those poppy and colourful nails(Pexels)

Nail polish is the smallest canvas for the boldest self-expression. From the shimmer of a champagne nude that whispers elegance to the fire of a crimson red that shouts confidence, each bottle holds a mood, a statement, a story. So, have a look at our top picks and pick as per your choice to give your nails a manicured touch.

Give your nails that salon-like finish from the comfort of your home—fun, fab, and totally fabulous! Add a pop of colour to your nails with Elle18 Nail Pops Nail Color! With its playful, vibrant shades and smooth application, this nail polish is perfect for daily wear or special outings. Go bold, classic, or quirky, there’s a shade for every mood. Moreover, it is quick-drying and gives a glossy finish that lasts.

Specifications Finish: Glossy Drying Time: Quick-dry formula Available Shades: Multiple vibrant options Texture: Smooth application Packaging: Compact glass bottle Suitable For: Daily and occasional wear Ideal For: All nail types Volume: ~5ml per bottle Special Feature: Pocket-friendly and long-lasting colour Click Here to Buy

Turn every nail moment into a statement with MARS Euro Quick Drying Nail Lacquer. This gel-finish formula delivers rich, high-impact colour with a glossy touch that mimics a salon gel manicure. This nail polish dries quickly, and is perfect for those on-the-go glam sessions. Its brush gives even, streak-free coverage, making DIY manicures a breeze. Go bold, go glossy, and elevate your nail game effortlessly with MARS Euro!

Specifications Finish: Glossy gel Application: Streak-free brush Shade Range: Multiple elegant colors Special Features: Salon-like shine, no UV needed Usage: Suitable for all occasions Packaging: Sleek cylindrical bottle Volume: ~8ml Formula: Gel-like, long-wearing Drying Time: Quick-dry Click Here to Buy

Let your nails shine bright with FACES CANADA Ultime Pro Splash Luxe Nail Enamel. Designed for the modern diva, this nail paint delivers a high-shine finish with a quick-dry formula that keeps up with your pace. Its rich pigmentation ensures vibrant colour payoff in one stroke, while its chip-resistant formula keeps your manicure fresh.

Specifications Finish: Luxe high-shine Drying Time: Quick-dry Pigmentation: One-stroke colour payoff Volume: ~8.5ml Brush Type: Wide for easy application Durability: Chip-resistant formula Ideal Use: Formal and everyday Shade Options: Fashion-forward colours Special Features: Smooth texture, salon-grade finish Click Here to Buy

Make a lasting impression with SUGAR POP Quick Drying Nail Lacquer. Its ultra-long wear formula ensures your nails stay flawless for days, while the glossy finish gives them a fresh, high-shine look. Moreover, its smooth brush glides effortlessly, delivering full coverage in just a couple of strokes. Be it for college or a coffee date, this nail polish has your back.

Specifications Finish: Glossy, high-shine Longevity: Ultra long-wear Drying Time: Quick-drying Application: Smooth glide, full coverage Volume: ~7ml Texture: Non-streaky, creamy Shade Collection: Youthful and trendy hues Brush Design: Precision brush tip Special Features: Chip-resistant, travel-friendly Click Here to Buy

Ditch the dull and embrace the bold with the Lakme’s chrome range. Step into the spotlight with Lakme Ultimate Glam Chrome Nail Polish. Its reflective chrome finish delivers a futuristic, dazzling shine that turns heads instantly. This nail polish is perfect for parties and glam nights, and bring professional-quality nails home.

Specifications Finish: Chrome, metallic shine Special Features: Reflective finish, long-lasting wear Color Range: Bold, statement shades Ideal For: Glam events, party looks Brush Type: Wide brush for even application Texture: Smooth, streak-free Volume: ~9ml Drying Time: Quick-dry Click Here to Buy

A 3-in-1 nail polish that gives rich payoff, strengthen base and acts as a top coat, the Plum Color Affair 3-in-1 Nail Polish is here for all your nail care! This one is your go-to for a healthier, longer-lasting manicure. Use it under your favourite polish for a smooth base, or over it to seal in colour and add glossy shine. This nail polish is infused with love and is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. Your nails will look great and feel even better—because beauty should be kind.

Specifications Function: 3-in-1 (base coat, top coat, strengthener) Finish: Clear, glossy Volume: ~11ml Drying Time: Quick-dry Suitable For: All nail types Formula: Strengthening, protective Free From: Toxins, cruelty Ideal Use: Nail prep & finish Special Features: Vegan, multi-purpose care Click Here to Buy

Say yes to color and no to toxins with Insight Cosmetics Crystal Nail Polish! This long-lasting formula delivers intense color payoff with a sparkling, crystal-like finish. It’s 5-free, meaning it skips the harsh chemicals and keeps your nails happy and healthy. Quick to dry and easy to apply, this nail polish is perfect for those who want safe beauty with serious impact. From muted tones to bold brights, every shade feels like a gem.

Specifications Finish: Crystal-like shimmer Formula: 5-free (toxin-free) Longevity: Long-lasting wear Volume: ~9ml Application: Smooth, streak-free Drying Time: Fast-drying Safe For: Sensitive nails Color Range: Shimmery shades Special Features: Non-toxic, rich color payoff Click Here to Buy

Bring home the ultimate nail polish set with BAD COMPANY’s No Toxin Nail Lacquer pack! Featuring five bold, chic shades, this collection is a must-have for every nail art enthusiast. These nail polishes are free from harmful chemicals, dries quickly, and delivers a smooth, glossy finish. They are perfect for gifting or treating yourself, it’s all about expression with protection. This set lets you mix, match, and make a statement without compromising on nail health.

Specifications Finish: Glossy Special Features: Safe formula, perfect gift set Pack: Set of 5 assorted colours Formula: No-toxin, safe Volume: ~8ml per bottle Application: Smooth and even Suitable For: All skin tones & nail types Drying Time: Quick-dry Ideal Use: Daily wear or special occasions Click Here to Buy

FAQ for nail polishes How long does nail polish last? Nail polish typically lasts 3–7 days without chipping, depending on the formula, application, and your daily activities. Using a base coat and top coat can significantly extend wear time.

How do I remove nail polish without damaging my nails? Use a gentle, acetone-free remover when possible, and moisturize your nails and cuticles afterward. Avoid scraping or peeling off the polish.

Why is my nail polish bubbling or streaking? Bubbling can happen if you shake the bottle too hard or apply thick coats. Streaking often results from old polish or not using a base coat.

Can nail polish expire? Yes! Most polishes are good for about 2 years after opening. If it’s thick, separates, or smells strange, it’s time to replace it.

What should I do if my nails turn yellow after using nail polish? This can happen with frequent use of dark colors. Use a base coat to prevent it, and try soaking your nails in lemon juice or using a nail whitening pencil to help restore their color.

