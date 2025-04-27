Nail polishes to give your nails a poppy touch; Our top 8 picks for you from Myntra fwd
These poppy nail polishes are a must-have to flaunt your nails this summer. Here are our top 8 picks for you.
Suggestions included in this article
- Loading Suggestions...
- Loading Suggestions...
- Loading Suggestions...
Come summers, and it's time to flaunt your poppy and pastel nails with full swing. Be it your daily manicured touch or for your nail art, nail polishes do bring the glamorous side of your nails. And, here we have listed our top 8 picks of nail polishes from Myntra fwd that will add a stylish and glam look to your appearance.
Nail polish is the smallest canvas for the boldest self-expression. From the shimmer of a champagne nude that whispers elegance to the fire of a crimson red that shouts confidence, each bottle holds a mood, a statement, a story. So, have a look at our top picks and pick as per your choice to give your nails a manicured touch.
Give your nails that salon-like finish from the comfort of your home—fun, fab, and totally fabulous! Add a pop of colour to your nails with Elle18 Nail Pops Nail Color! With its playful, vibrant shades and smooth application, this nail polish is perfect for daily wear or special outings. Go bold, classic, or quirky, there’s a shade for every mood. Moreover, it is quick-drying and gives a glossy finish that lasts.
Specifications
Turn every nail moment into a statement with MARS Euro Quick Drying Nail Lacquer. This gel-finish formula delivers rich, high-impact colour with a glossy touch that mimics a salon gel manicure. This nail polish dries quickly, and is perfect for those on-the-go glam sessions. Its brush gives even, streak-free coverage, making DIY manicures a breeze. Go bold, go glossy, and elevate your nail game effortlessly with MARS Euro!
Specifications
Let your nails shine bright with FACES CANADA Ultime Pro Splash Luxe Nail Enamel. Designed for the modern diva, this nail paint delivers a high-shine finish with a quick-dry formula that keeps up with your pace. Its rich pigmentation ensures vibrant colour payoff in one stroke, while its chip-resistant formula keeps your manicure fresh.
Specifications
Make a lasting impression with SUGAR POP Quick Drying Nail Lacquer. Its ultra-long wear formula ensures your nails stay flawless for days, while the glossy finish gives them a fresh, high-shine look. Moreover, its smooth brush glides effortlessly, delivering full coverage in just a couple of strokes. Be it for college or a coffee date, this nail polish has your back.
Specifications
Ditch the dull and embrace the bold with the Lakme’s chrome range. Step into the spotlight with Lakme Ultimate Glam Chrome Nail Polish. Its reflective chrome finish delivers a futuristic, dazzling shine that turns heads instantly. This nail polish is perfect for parties and glam nights, and bring professional-quality nails home.
Specifications
A 3-in-1 nail polish that gives rich payoff, strengthen base and acts as a top coat, the Plum Color Affair 3-in-1 Nail Polish is here for all your nail care! This one is your go-to for a healthier, longer-lasting manicure. Use it under your favourite polish for a smooth base, or over it to seal in colour and add glossy shine. This nail polish is infused with love and is 100% vegan and cruelty-free. Your nails will look great and feel even better—because beauty should be kind.
Specifications
Say yes to color and no to toxins with Insight Cosmetics Crystal Nail Polish! This long-lasting formula delivers intense color payoff with a sparkling, crystal-like finish. It’s 5-free, meaning it skips the harsh chemicals and keeps your nails happy and healthy. Quick to dry and easy to apply, this nail polish is perfect for those who want safe beauty with serious impact. From muted tones to bold brights, every shade feels like a gem.
Specifications
Bring home the ultimate nail polish set with BAD COMPANY’s No Toxin Nail Lacquer pack! Featuring five bold, chic shades, this collection is a must-have for every nail art enthusiast. These nail polishes are free from harmful chemicals, dries quickly, and delivers a smooth, glossy finish. They are perfect for gifting or treating yourself, it’s all about expression with protection. This set lets you mix, match, and make a statement without compromising on nail health.
Specifications
Similar articles for you:
Mini perfumes: Your signature scent on the go; Top 8 travel-friendly miniature bottles for you
L'Oreal Paris matte lipsticks: Lipsticks that stays for hours; Top 8 picks for a long and transfer proof stay
Huda Beauty makeup kit: From matte to metallic-lipsticks, foundations, and more to ace the glam look
Price drop on Jaguar perfumes: Get the luxurious scent at up to 60% off on Myntra
FAQ for nail polishes
- How long does nail polish last?
Nail polish typically lasts 3–7 days without chipping, depending on the formula, application, and your daily activities. Using a base coat and top coat can significantly extend wear time.
- How do I remove nail polish without damaging my nails?
Use a gentle, acetone-free remover when possible, and moisturize your nails and cuticles afterward. Avoid scraping or peeling off the polish.
- Why is my nail polish bubbling or streaking?
Bubbling can happen if you shake the bottle too hard or apply thick coats. Streaking often results from old polish or not using a base coat.
- Can nail polish expire?
Yes! Most polishes are good for about 2 years after opening. If it’s thick, separates, or smells strange, it’s time to replace it.
- What should I do if my nails turn yellow after using nail polish?
This can happen with frequent use of dark colors. Use a base coat to prevent it, and try soaking your nails in lemon juice or using a nail whitening pencil to help restore their color.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.