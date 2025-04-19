Price drop on Jaguar perfumes: Get these luxurious scents at up to 60% off on Myntra

Love luxury scents? You’re in for a treat! Jaguar, the iconic brand known for sleek cars and bold fragrances, just slashed prices on their best-selling perfumes at Myntra. With this, you can expect up to 60% discount on your favourite perfume range by Jaguar. Get the best Jaguar perfumes at up to 60% off on Myntra

The sleek, bold, and unmistakably sophisticated—Jaguar perfumes have long been a symbol of refined taste. Be it your meeting at office, a luncheon with your boy gang or a romantic date with your BAE, Jaguar perfumes gives you the bold and charismatic charm and the confidence to stay strong and get going.

So, here are our top picks of Jaguar perfumes at an unbelievable 60% off on Myntra. Grab the deal before it's gone.

A signature scent for the modern man! Turn heads with JAGUAR Classic Black Eau De Toilette, a bold fusion of masculinity and sophistication. This fragrance has top notes of crisp green apple and mandarin, evolving into a heart of spicy cardamom and orange blossom. The base notes includes musk, sandalwood, and tonka. This perfume is ideal for evening wear, making a confident statement without saying a word.

Specifications Top Notes Green Apple, Bitter Orange, Mandarin Heart Notes Cardamom, Black Tea, Geranium Base Notes Musk, Sandalwood, Vetiver, Tonka Bean Fragrance Family Aromatic Fougere Best For Evening wear, formal occasions Longevity Moderate to long-lasting Click Here to Buy

Express timeless confidence in every spritz with JAGUAR Men Era Eau de Toilette. Designed for the visionary man, Era opens with vibrant citrus and spices, transitions into a unique heart of lavender and sea breeze, and finishes with warm woody undertones. Be it a day at the office or a night out, this fragrance keeps you sharp and energized.

Specifications Top Notes Lemon, Bergamot, Black Pepper Heart Notes Lavender, Marine Accord, Geranium Base Notes Patchouli, Amberwood, Musk Fragrance Family Woody Aromatic Best For Daily wear, work, social events Longevity Moderate Click Here to Buy

Unleash your bold side with JAGUAR Classic Red Eau De Toilette, a scent that turns heads and keeps the energy going all day and night. This daring fragrance bursts open with raspberry and blueberry, along with the middle notes of jasmine and pepper, and the base note includes tonka and cedar wood. This perfume is designed for the fearless man who loves the thrill of speed and style.

Specifications Top Notes Raspberry, Blueberry, Bergamot Heart Notes Jasmine, Pepper, Ozonic Notes Base Notes Tonka Bean, Vanilla, Cedarwood Fragrance Family Woody Spicy Best For Day and night wear Longevity Moderate to long-lasting Click Here to Buy

JAGUAR Classic Eau De Toilette exudes timeless elegance. With fresh citrus top notes, a heart of lotus flower and spicy ginger, and a warm base of white musk and sandalwood, this fragrance is the epitome of classic sophistication. This perfume is perfect for the man who values tradition with a modern twist. Wear it for work or special occasions, and feel effortlessly refined.

Specifications Top Notes Mandarin, Orange, Bergamot Heart Notes Ginger, Lotus Flower, Orange Blossom Base Notes White Musk, Sandalwood, Benzoin Fragrance Family Aromatic Fougere Best For Office, formal wear Longevity Moderate Click Here to Buy

Assert your presence with this unmistakable fragrance—timeless, powerful, and confident. A true classic, JAGUAR Men Eau De Toilette blends strength and elegance in a bottle. The top notes of this perfume include lively citrus, leading into a refined floral heart, and grounds itself with warm wood and musk. This scent is ideal for the modern gentleman who values tradition and character.

Specifications Top Notes Orange, Lavender, Basil, Grapefruit Heart Notes Gardenia, Jasmine, Lotus Base Notes Cedarwood, Musk, Leather Fragrance Family Woody Aromatic Best For Daily wear, business settings Longevity Moderate Click Here to Buy

Modern, magnetic, and masculine, JAGUAR Classic Chromite Eau De Toilette is designed for men who thrive on contrasts. The scent comes with the top notes of green apple and incense, flows into the spicy notes of pink pepper and lavender, and concludes with warm ambroxan and patchouli. It is bold, energetic, and perfect for those who embrace change.

Specifications Top Notes Green Apple, Incense Heart Notes Lavender, Pink Pepper Base Notes Ambroxan, Patchouli, Tonka Bean Fragrance Family Oriental Fougere Best For Casual and evening wear Longevity Long-lasting Click Here to Buy

This one is more than a scent, it’s your personal armour of confidence. JAGUAR Ultimate Power Eau de Toilette's powerful fragrance energizes your day with its crisp mint and citrus opening, a strong floral-spice heart, and a commanding woody-musky base. Crafted for go-getters and leaders, it empowers you to take charge of every moment.

Specifications Top Notes Mint, Lemon, Bergamot Heart Notes Apple, Lavender, Ginger Base Notes Patchouli, Moss, White Woods Fragrance Family Aromatic Fougere Best For Active days, professional environments Longevity Moderate Click Here to Buy

Drive your ambition with Jaguar Pace Accelerate Eau de Toilette. This energizing scent blends zesty bergamot and cardamom with an aromatic heart of rosemary and lavender, rounded by amber and woody notes. Perfect for men on the move, it matches your fast-paced lifestyle with freshness and intensity. Feel the adrenaline and take the lead—this fragrance moves with you.

Specifications Top Notes Bergamot, Lemon, Cardamom Heart Notes Rosemary, Lavender, Geranium Base Notes Amberwood, Labdanum, Musk Fragrance Family Aromatic Woody Best For Day wear, sporty lifestyle Longevity Moderate Click Here to Buy

FAQ for Jaguar pefumes Are Jaguar perfumes for men or women? Jaguar offers perfumes for both men and women, although the brand is especially known for its masculine scents. Some popular men’s fragrances include Jaguar Classic, Jaguar Pace, and Jaguar Vision.

Are Jaguar perfumes long-lasting? Yes, most Jaguar perfumes have moderate to long-lasting performance, depending on the specific fragrance and your skin chemistry.

Are Jaguar fragrances suitable for daily use? Absolutely! Many of Jaguar’s fragrances are versatile enough for everyday wear, while others are more suited for evening or special occasions.

Are Jaguar perfumes cruelty-free? Jaguar has not officially stated their policy on animal testing for perfumes. It's best to check individual sellers or the packaging for cruelty-free certification if that’s a priority for you.

Which Jaguar perfume is best for daily use? Jaguar Classic Blue and Jaguar Vision are both great for everyday wear due to their fresh, clean scent profiles. They work well in office and casual settings.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.