How to use Niacinamide serums-Its benefits, tips, and everything you should know

Gone are the days when skincare products were just known by brand names. Today, skincare products are selected as per skin issues and ingredients. And one such skincare ingredients, that help repair skin cells, is Niacinamide. Known for its versatility, gentle nature, and proven effectiveness, niacinamide has become a hero ingredient in many face serums. Niacinamide face serums for glowing skin(Freepik)

Be it acne, dark spots, or dullness, niacinamide could be the game-changer your skincare routine needs. But, what exactly is Niacinamide, and how does it help? Let's take a deep dive into this.

What is Niacinamide?

Niacinamide, also called Vitamin B3 or nicotinamide, is a water-soluble vitamin that plays an essential role in maintaining healthy skin. Unlike harsher actives such as retinol or exfoliating acids, niacinamide is suitable for almost all skin types, including sensitive skin. Its ability to strengthen the skin barrier while addressing multiple concerns makes it a true all-rounder.

Benefits of niacinamide face serums

1. Reduces acne and breakouts

Niacinamide has anti-inflammatory properties that calm active breakouts and reduce redness. It also helps regulate oil production, making it a perfect choice for people with oily or acne-prone skin.

2. Fades dark spots and pigmentation

Hyperpigmentation, melasma, and post-acne marks are common issues for many. Regular use of a niacinamide serum can lighten these spots over time, leading to a more even skin tone.

3. Strengthens the skin barrier

A healthy skin barrier is crucial to protect against pollution, UV rays, and dehydration. Niacinamide boosts ceramide production, which keeps the barrier strong and skin supple.

4. Improves skin texture

If you struggle with enlarged pores or roughness, niacinamide can help. It minimizes pore appearance, smoothens texture, and gives your skin a more refined look.

5. Brightens dull skin

Niacinamide enhances skin’s radiance by improving hydration and reducing dullness. Over time, it helps you achieve that coveted healthy glow.

6. Anti-ageing benefits

By stimulating collagen production, niacinamide reduces fine lines and wrinkles, keeping skin youthful for longer.

Who should use niacinamide serum?

Niacinamide is ideal for:

People with acne-prone or oily skin

Those struggling with hyperpigmentation and dark spots

Individuals with sensitive or compromised skin barrier

Anyone looking to prevent premature ageing and maintain healthy skin

How to use niacinamide serum correctly

Step 1: Cleanse your face

Start with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt, oil, and makeup. Niacinamide works best when applied to clean skin.

Step 2: Apply niacinamide serum

Take 2–3 drops of serum and gently pat it onto your skin. Niacinamide is usually well tolerated and can be used both morning and evening.

Step 3: Follow with moisturizer

Seal in the benefits with a hydrating moisturizer. This ensures your skin stays soft and reduces chances of irritation.

Step 4: Sunscreen is a must

When used during the day, always follow up with a broad-spectrum sunscreen. While niacinamide is not sun-sensitizing, sunscreen protects your skin barrier and prevents pigmentation

Similar articles for you:

How to find the perfect nude lipstick for your skin tone: Our step-by-step guide to pout-perfect lips

Skincare products to fight daily pollution damage: Our top 8 products to help you

How to ace makeup for dusky skin tone: Tips from Athiya Shetty and Tripti Dimri's MUA

FAQ for niacinamide face serum What is niacinamide serum used for? Niacinamide serum is used to reduce acne, minimize pores, fade dark spots, brighten dull skin, and strengthen the skin barrier. It also helps regulate oil production and improves skin texture over time.

Can niacinamide serum be used daily? Yes, niacinamide serum is gentle enough for daily use. You can apply it once or twice a day (morning and evening) depending on your skincare routine.

When should I apply niacinamide serum? Niacinamide can be applied after cleansing and toning, but before moisturizing. It works well both in the morning and at night. Always use sunscreen during the day after applying niacinamide.

What percentage of niacinamide is best? For beginners, a 2–5% concentration is recommended. For targeted concerns like pigmentation or enlarged pores, 8–10% niacinamide serums are more effective.

Can I use niacinamide with other ingredients? Yes, niacinamide pairs well with most actives, including hyaluronic acid, retinol, peptides, and antioxidants. However, if you are new to actives, introduce one product at a time to avoid irritation.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.