10 nude lipsticks for the festive season ahead: Our picks to that suits every skin tone
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 08:00 am IST
Nude lipsticks have a charm and appeal that suits every skin tone. So, here are our top 8 picks for you to ace your festive look.
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick
|
|
|
|
Kiro Non-Stop Airy Matte Liquid Lipstick - Nude Mocha (Nude Peach), 5ml | Super-Pigmented, Long-Lasting, hydrating | Waterproof, Smudge-Proof, Lightweight | Infused with Avocado & Apricot Oil
|
|
|
|
Lakme Unreal 3D Slim Bullet, Matte Lipstick, Lightweight shine, Nude Pop, 3.6g.
|
₹825
|
|
|
FACES CANADA Ultime Pro HD Intense Matte Lipstick + Primer - Nearly Nude
|
|
|
|
RAS Luxury Oils Lumiere Satin Matte Lipstick
|
|
|
|
L'Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipstick- 630 Beige A Nu, 4.3 gm
|
₹750
|
|
|
LoveChild Masaba Kiss My Sass Velvet Matte Lipstick (Nude Pink), Intense Color, Transfer-Proof, Hydrating with Hyaluronic Acid, Long-Lasting & Lightweight, Smooth Glide Formula, Flex, 2.5ml
|
₹978.5
|
|
|
LAKMÉ 9 To 5 Primer And Matte Lip Color, Blushing Nude, 3.6G
|
₹598
|
|
