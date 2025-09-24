10 nude lipsticks for the festive season ahead: Our picks to that suits every skin tone

The festive season has arrived and so has the Amazon Great Indian Festival, and we know you cannot keep it calm. If you have been looking to stock up for the festive season to achieve that festive glow, you're at the right place and right time. Whether you want to keep it minimal for your daily office wear or just want to look appealing for a brunching session with your besties, a nude lipstick always has your back. Nude lipsticks that will keep you going

Moreover, with the ongoing Amazon sale, you can also get up to 50% off on a wide assortment of nude lipsticks. Pick from brands like Maybelline, Lakme, L'Oreal, MARS, and plenty of more.

Here are our top 8 picks of nude lipsticks for you:

Upgrade your festive look with L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick. This lightweight, transfer-proof formula delivers bold, long-lasting matte color in a single swipe. Perfect for the Amazon Great Indian Festival, it ensures smudge-proof wear all day while keeping your lips comfortable and vibrant for every celebration.

Make your festive glam effortless with Kiro Non-Stop Airy Matte Liquid Lipstick in Nude Mocha. Its lightweight, non-drying formula glides smoothly, offering a soft matte finish that stays put for hours. Celebrate the Amazon Great Indian Festival with this vegan, cruelty-free choice that blends rich color payoff with nourishing ingredients.

Shine this festive season with Lakme Unreal 3D Slim Bullet Matte Lipstick. Its unique 3D finish creates fuller-looking lips with an intense matte touch. Easy to carry and apply, this lipstick is perfect for bold festive looks. Get yours during the Amazon Great Indian Festival and elevate your celebrations with Lakme’s trusted glam.

Celebrate flawless beauty with FACES CANADA Ultime Pro HD Intense Matte Lipstick + Primer in Nearly Nude. This two-in-one formula primes and colors lips for a smooth, rich matte finish. Perfect for festive occasions, it ensures long wear with intense pigmentation. Grab this must-have at the Amazon Great Indian Festival for unbeatable glam.

Discover clean luxury with RAS Luxury Oils Lumiere Satin Matte Lipstick. Infused with skincare-based ingredients, it delivers a nourishing, satin-matte finish with rich color payoff. Comfortable and hydrating, this lipstick keeps your lips radiant all day. Celebrate the Amazon Great Indian Festival with this sustainable, cruelty-free choice that combines beauty and wellness.

Turn heads this festive season with L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipstick in 630 Beige A Nu. Its creamy, satin texture glides effortlessly, delivering intense color with a luxurious finish. Infused with nourishing oils, it keeps lips soft and vibrant. Shop this iconic shade during the Amazon Great Indian Festival for timeless elegance.

Get festival-ready with LoveChild Masaba Kiss My Sass Velvet Matte Lipstick in Nude Pink. This intensely pigmented, transfer-proof formula ensures long-lasting comfort with a chic matte finish. Designed for bold yet everyday glam, it adds effortless style to your festive look. Don’t miss it this Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Stay festive-ready from morning to night with LAKMÉ 9 To 5 Primer + Matte Lip Color in Blushing Nude. This dual-action lipstick primes and colors in one stroke, offering long-lasting, vibrant matte payoff. Perfect for work-to-party glam, it’s a must-have this Amazon Great Indian Festival for soft, elegant beauty.

FAQ for nude lipsticks How do I choose the right nude lipstick for my skin tone? Fair skin tones: Go for pink-based or peachy nudes. Medium skin tones: Warm beige, caramel, and rose-brown shades work well. Dusky or deep skin tones: Rich mocha, chocolate brown, and terracotta shades are the most flattering.

Can nude lipstick wash me out? Yes, if you pick a shade lighter than your natural lip tone, it can make you look pale. Always pick a nude that is one or two shades deeper than your natural lips for a balanced look.

Are nude lipsticks suitable for all occasions? Absolutely! Nude lipsticks are versatile. They’re perfect for office wear, casual outings, weddings, and even for balancing bold eye makeup looks.

How do I make nude lipstick last longer? Use a lip liner in a similar shade, apply lipstick, blot, and reapply. For extra staying power, set it with a bit of translucent powder.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.