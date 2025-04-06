Lipstick set: Why settle for one when you can have different shades for different moods; Here are 7 sets for you

Has it ever happened to you that you were getting late for your office meeting and couldn't find that matching lipstick shade? While this hunt seems inevitable, a lipstick set can be your time saviour, wherein you can get all your favourite lipstick shades in one set. Lipstick sets for a plethora of shades

These lipstick sets do full justice to your overall look, giving you the option to choose between multiple shades. So from brick reds to subtle pinks and mauves, there goes a shade for all your mood and occasion without the hassle to carry just a single shade.

Just in case, you want a lipstick set for your daily casual or evening wear, here are 7 lipstick sets that you won't regret buying.

Amp up your pout game with the SUGAR La La Love 18HR Liquid Lipstick Set! The long-lasting formula of these lipsticks delivers bold, matte colour in just one swipe and stays on for up to 18 hours. This lipstick is perfect for those who want intense pigment without touch-ups.

Its lightweight feel and transfer-proof wear make it a go-to for daily glam or date night drama. So, be you're heading to work or simply brunching out with friends, this lipstick’s vibrant hues and smudge-proof formula keep your lips looking stunning all day.

Specifications Finish: Matte Longevity: Up to 18 hours Texture: Lightweight, smudge-proof Skin Type: All skin types Set Includes: Multiple shades Vegan & Cruelty-Free: Yes Click Here to Buy SUGAR Cosmetics La La Love 18HR Liquid Lipstick Set | Transferproof, Waterproof & Matte Finish | Makeup Kit | Gift Set (Pack of 3)

Swipe on pure luxury with Carlton London’s Creamy Matte Stick Lipsticks. Offering the perfect balance between creamy texture and matte finish, these lipsticks glide effortlessly on your lips to provide a velvety, rich look.

These lipsticks are ideal for daily wear, and they nourish your lips while delivering high-impact colour. So, dressing up or keeping it casual, these versatile lipstick suits all skin tones and occasions. Plus, its sleek packaging makes it a must-have in every makeup pouch!

Specifications Finish: Creamy Matte Texture: Velvet-like Skin Type: Suitable for all Formula: Non-drying, nourishing Packaging: Stick format Ideal For: Everyday wear Click Here to Buy Carlton London Creamy Matte Stick Lipsticks Smudge-Proof Gift Set |Enriched with Vitamin E, Castor oil | Long Lasting | Highly Pigmented, Gifts for woman & girl | Upto 8Hrs - 8X1.7g

Add fun to your beauty routine with Love Earth’s Crayon Lipstick Combo! This matte-finish kit includes vibrant shades in an easy-to-apply crayon format. These lipsticks glide on smoothly, hydrates your lips, and gives you a soft matte finish that lasts for hours. Made with natural ingredients and free from toxins, they are perfect for those who care about clean beauty without compromising on performance. It is ideal for all skin types and occasions, be it office chic or a brunch date!

Specifications Finish: Matte Texture: Crayon-based, smooth glide Skin Type: All skin types Formula: Clean, toxin-free Shades: Multiple shades in one kit Ideal For: Daily and special occasions Click Here to Buy Love Earth Crayon Lipstick 1.O Matte Finish Combo Kit | Lightweight, Non-Lasting, Non-Transfer, Smudge Proof, Creamy Matte Set | Multicolor - (3.5g X 5) 17.5grm

RENEE’s Stay Forever Matte Liquid Lipstick Combo is your ticket to bold, beautiful lips that stay fresh all day. With a smudge-proof, lightweight formula, each swipe delivers intense colour that dries down to a flawless matte finish. This lipstick set includes flattering shades perfect for Indian skin tones. It’s vegan, long-lasting, and comfortable for extended wear, be it a party or simply going for your workday. This lipstick set is a great choice for statement lips with no fuss.

Specifications Finish: Matte Longevity: All-day wear Skin Type: All skin types Formula: Vegan, lightweight, non-smudging Combo Includes: Versatile shades Best Use: Statement look, long events Click Here to Buy RENEE Stay Forever Matte Liquid Lipstick Combo

Treat your lips to the silky-smooth goodness of Recode’s Matte Liquid Lipstick Combo. This set combines intense pigmentation with a soft matte touch that’s never drying. The formula is enriched with nourishing ingredients to keep lips supple while offering rich colour payoff. Long-lasting and transfer-resistant, these lipsticks are perfect for daily use or special occasions. It comes in trendy shades that pop on every skin tone, glide it on and forget reapplying!

Specifications Finish: Silky Matte Texture: Smooth and lightweight Skin Type: Universal Benefits: Transfer-proof, nourishing Shades: Fashion-forward variety Suitable For: All-day comfort and glam Click Here to Buy Recode Silky Matte Liquid Lipstick Combo - Smudge-Proof,Transfer-Proof,Long Lasting,Infused with Rosehip & Shea Butter- Perfect for Gifting, Wedding, Special Occasions, Travel Pack of 10

Experience the magic of mousse with Love Earth’s Liquid Mousse Lipstick. This feather-light formula delivers a plush matte finish that feels like nothing on the lips but looks like everything. It’s infused with skincare-friendly ingredients to keep lips hydrated and crack-free. Best of all, the unique mousse texture ensures smooth, even coverage with zero patchiness. Ideal for those who want bold colour and a comfortable wear all day long.

Specifications Finish: Mousse Matte Texture: Whipped, light-as-air Skin Type: Suitable for all Formula: Nourishing, non-drying Best Use: Long wear with soft feel Skin-loving Ingredients: Yes Click Here to Buy Love Earth Liquid Mousse Lipstick 2.O Matte Finish Combo Kit | Lightweight, Non-Sticky, Non-Drying,Transferproof, Waterproof Lipstick Set | Multicolor Mini Liquid Lipstick - (2Ml X 9) 18Ml

Get the best of both worlds with Love Earth’s Satin Matte Lipstick Combo. This hybrid formula blends a soft satin touch with a matte finish, offering a smooth, luxurious texture. With shades that flatter all complexions, this combo is great for mixing and matching depending on your mood. Cruelty-free, toxin-free, and crafted for comfort, it’s a must-have for anyone looking to glam up naturally. Perfect for work, weddings, or everything in between!

Specifications Finish: Satin-Matte Texture: Silky, semi-matte Skin Type: All types Formula: Clean beauty, hydrating Combo: Multiple wearable shades Best For: Office to festive wear Click Here to Buy Love Earth Satin Matte Lipstick Combo Pack | Moisturizing & Lightweight | Comfortable, Non-drying & Long Stay Lipstick Set | Multicolor Mini Bullet Lipstick - (2GM X 9) 18GM

Top Three features of lipstick sets

Best Lipstick Finish Skin Type Best For SUGAR Cosmetics La La Love 18HR Liquid Lipstick Set Matte All Skin Types Long-lasting bold lips Carlton London Creamy Matte Stick Lipsticks Creamy Matte All Skin Types Everyday moisturizing color Love Earth Crayon Lipstick 1.O Matte Finish Combo Kit Matte All Skin Types Clean beauty & versatile wear RENEE Stay Forever Matte Liquid Lipstick Combo Matte All Skin Types Statement matte looks, long events Recode Silky Matte Liquid Lipstick Combo Silky Matte All Skin Types All-day hydration & glam Love Earth Liquid Mousse Lipstick Mousse Matte All Skin Types Weightless, soft-matte comfort Love Earth Satin Matte Lipstick Combo Pack Satin-Matte All Skin Types From work to weddings, all-day glam

FAQ for lipstick set How long do the lipsticks last? Shelf life is generally 1–2 years once opened. Longevity on lips depends on the formula: Matte lasts 6–8 hours Cream/satin lasts 3–5 hours Glosses typically last 1–2 hours

Are these lipsticks suitable for sensitive skin? Many brands formulate lip products for sensitive skin, but it’s always good to check the ingredients. Look for hypoallergenic or dermatologist-tested labels.

Do the lipsticks transfer or smudge? Transfer-proof formulas (especially liquid mattes) are designed to stay in place. Creamy and glossy formulas may smudge or transfer more easily.

How do I choose the right set for my skin tone? Look for sets that offer a range of shades, or ones labeled for specific undertones: Warm undertones: corals, brick reds, warm nudes Cool undertones: berry, mauve, blue-reds Neutral: most shades work well!

Are lipstick sets good for gifting? Absolutely! Lipstick sets are popular gifts thanks to their beautiful packaging and variety. Great for birthdays, holidays, bridesmaid boxes, or self-care treats.

