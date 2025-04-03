Maybelline makeup kit: From Maybelline lipsticks to foundations, here are all Maybelline makeup products you need to own

In the realm of makeup, where beauty meets innovation, Maybelline stands as the ultimate muse, bold, fearless, and effortlessly chic. From the fashion runways to our makeup bags, Maybelline redefines self-expression with high-performance formulas, trend-forward shades, and products designed for every skin tone and style. Maybelline makeup products for you

Be it their iconic mascara for sky-high lashes or a pop of lipstick colour that turns heads, Maybelline empowers you to create, experiment, and own your unique beauty. So, for all those beauty and makeup freaks, here are all Maybelline makeup products that must make some place in your vanity kit.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Take your lashes to new heights with Maybelline’s Lash Sensational Sky High Waterproof Mascara! This mascara delivers full volume and limitless length with every swipe. The exclusive Flex Tower brush of this mascara bends to reach every lash, coating them from root to tip for a lightweight, feathery look. Its waterproof formula ensures long-lasting wear that won’t smudge or flake, keeping your lashes sky-high all day. So, be it a long day out, or a night out with your best buddies, this mascara stays put for a sensational impact!

Specifications Formula: Waterproof formula for long-lasting wear Brush feature: Flex Tower brush for maximum lash reach Key ingredient: Infused with bamboo extract for lightweight volume Features: Smudge-proof and flake-resistant Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Create stunning eye looks with Maybelline New York’s The Nudes Eyeshadow Palette! Featuring 12 curated shades, this versatile palette has shades ranging from soft, neutral tones to deep, smokey hues. With a mix of matte and shimmer finishes, you can effortlessly transition from a daytime brunch to your night parties. Blendable and highly pigmented, these eyeshadow shades allow endless creativity for bold or subtle looks. Be it a natural everyday look or a dramatic night-out glam, this palette has you covered!

Specifications Shades: 12 neutral shades for various looks Finishes: Matte and shimmer finishes Features: Highly pigmented and blendable formula, Compact and travel-friendly design Suitable for: Suitable for all skin tones Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Say goodbye to dark circles and fine lines with Maybelline’s Instant Age Rewind Concealer! Infused with Haloxyl and goji berry, the formula reduces puffiness while delivering full yet natural coverage. This concealer features a built-in sponge applicator for seamless blending, instantly brightening and smoothing under-eye areas. So, be it to cover dark circles, blemishes, or redness, this lightweight formula stays crease-free for a fresh, youthful look all day long!

Specifications Key ingredient: Infused with Haloxyl and goji berry for skin benefits Features: Crease-resistant and long-wearing, Full yet lightweight coverage Helps in: Reduces dark circles, puffiness, and fine lines Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Achieve a flawless, airbrushed finish with Maybelline Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder! This mineral-based loose powder controls shine and smooths skin's texture while setting makeup for long-lasting wear. The lightweight formula of this finishing powder provides a hint of colour, enhancing your complexion without looking cakey. This finishing powder is perfect for all skin types as it blurs imperfections and minimises pores for a natural, matte finish. You can choose to use it alone for a sheer finish or over foundation to lock in your look!

Specifications Features: Mineral-based formula for a lightweight feel Best for: Controls shine and sets makeup, Softly tinted for a natural look Helps in: Minimises pores and smooths skin texture Shades: Available in multiple shades Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Get a metallic glow like never before with Maybelline’s Face Studio Master Chrome Metallic Highlighter! The ultra-reflective highlighter delivers a molten metal effect for a stunning, radiant glow. The creamy powder of this highlighter blends effortlessly onto the skin, enhancing your cheekbones, nose, and brow bones with a luminous finish. This highlighter is infused with metallic pigments, that creates a warm, chrome-like shine that lasts all day. Get ready to turn heads with your brilliant glow!

Specifications Infused with: Ultra-reflective metallic pigments for high shine Features: Smooth, creamy powder formula, Blends seamlessly for a radiant finish Suitable for: Suitable for all skin tones Long lasting: Long-lasting wear Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Say hello to flawless skin with Maybelline Fit Me Matte+Poreless Liquid Foundation! This liquid foundation is designed for normal to oily skin as it controls shine and blurs pores for a smooth, natural matte finish. The lightweight formula of this foundation is enriched with micro-powders to absorb excess oil without clogging pores. Available in a wide range of shades, it blends seamlessly to match your skin tone, ensuring a fresh, even complexion that lasts all day!

Specifications Features: Oil-free formula with micro-powders for shine control Finish: Blurs pores for a smooth finish Texture: Lightweight and breathable texture Shades: Available in a wide range of shades Clinically tested: Dermatologist and allergy-tested Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Make a bold statement with Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipstick! This high-impact lip colour delivers a vibrant, vinyl-like shine with up to 16-hour wear. The long-lasting formula of this lipstick resists smudging, fading, and transfer, keeping your lips looking fresh all day. The precision applicator ensures smooth, even coverage in just a single swipe. Be it your work or a night out, this lipstick stays put, leaving your lips hydrated and bold!

Specifications Finish: High-shine, vinyl-like finish Long-lasting: Long-lasting formula—up to 16 hours of wear Transfer proof: Smudge-resistant, transfer-proof, and fade-resistant Shades: Available in multiple bold shades Click Here to Buy

Loading Suggestions...

Experience the ultimate matte perfection with Maybelline Color Sensational Ultimatte Slim Lipstick! This ultra-lightweight lipstick delivers bold, high-pigment colour with a smooth, blurring effect. The slim, sleek design of this lipstick allows for precise application, while its formula glides on effortlessly for a soft, powder-matte finish. Infused with nourishing ingredients, this lipstick keeps your lips comfortable and non-drying. So, elevate your lip game with this chic, long-wearing matte formula!

Specifications Finish Ultra-matte, high-pigment formula Features: Lightweight, non-drying texture, Slim bullet design for precise application Click Here to Buy

Similar articles for you:

Maybelline lipsticks: 10 Perfect shades for smooth lips and a pout-perfect selfie

Waterproof eyeliners: From pool side to evening parties, 8 picks that stay put from dawn to dusk

Waterproof mascara: Keep your makeup look smudge-proof and flawless with these top 8 picks

Makeup Revolution eyeshadow palette: One swipe to get from bold to rosy look; Top 8 picks

FAQ for makeup How do I find the right foundation shade for my skin tone? Test foundation shades on your jawline or wrist in natural light. The perfect shade should seamlessly blend into your skin without looking too light or dark. You can also get color-matched at a makeup store for a more accurate match.

How can I make my makeup last all day? Use a primer before applying makeup to create a smooth base. Set your foundation with a translucent powder and finish with a setting spray. If you have oily skin, blotting papers can help absorb excess oil throughout the day.

What’s the best way to cover dark circles? Use a color corrector before applying concealer—peach or orange tones work well for dark circles. Apply concealer in a triangular shape under your eyes and blend it with a sponge or brush. Set with a light dusting of powder to prevent creasing.

How do I prevent my lipstick from smudging or fading? Exfoliate and moisturize your lips before applying lipstick. Use a lip liner to outline and fill in your lips, then apply your lipstick. Blot with a tissue and apply a second layer for long-lasting wear. A setting powder or lipstick sealer can also help.

How can I make my lashes look longer and fuller? Curl your lashes before applying mascara. Use a lengthening or volumizing mascara and apply multiple thin coats. Wiggle the wand from the base of your lashes to the tips for an even application. False lashes or a lash serum can also enhance your lashes.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.