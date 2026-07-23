This 160-year-old tiny French cottage is squeezed between two rocks and off limits to tourists: Here's why

Nestled along the wild, windswept coastline of Plougrescant in Brittany, France, sits Castel Meur — known as 'the house between the rocks', EarthPix shared in an Instagram post on July 22. Also read | Step inside Umrao Jaan director Muzaffar Ali's Delhi home where every corner tells a story of Indian art and heritage

Reportedly built in 1861 during an era when coastal building regulations were practically nonexistent, this tiny, idyllic stone cottage was strategically positioned at the tip of a precarious peninsula, intentionally placed with its back to the sea and flanked by two massive granite boulders to shield it from Brittany’s fierce ocean storms.

Architectural charm and exterior decor details Visually, Castel Meur is a masterclass in classic stone architecture and rustic coastal design. The facade is crafted from warm, weathered fieldstones with contrasting light-coloured mortar. A textured, light-grey slate tile roof tops the cottage, featuring two distinct dormer windows framed with dark stone accents along the trim.

On the main level, two symmetrical multi-pane glass windows are flanked by crisp, light-grey or off-white wooden shutters that add a polished, cottagecore aesthetic. Rustic stone chimneys flank both the left and right ends of the roofline, grounding the cottage symmetrically against the towering cliff faces on either side.

Earthy green shrubs and wild bracken surround the base, creating a stark, picturesque contrast against the smooth, monumental grey granite boulders squeezing the structure. Also read | 'World's first zero-cement stone house' in Bengaluru takes internet by storm. Watch video