'World's first zero-cement stone house' in Bengaluru takes internet by storm. Watch video

A unique home in Bengaluru, built entirely without cement, is making waves online after content creator Priyam Saraswat shared a video tour of the property. The owner claims it to be the world’s first zero-cement stone house, designed for sustainability and a net-zero carbon footprint.(Instagram/priyamsaraswat)

The owner claims it to be the world’s first zero-cement stone house, designed for sustainability and a net-zero carbon footprint.

(Also Read: Bengaluru bandh: Schools, public transport to operate as usual, police warn against forced participation)

Watch the video here:

Built to last 1,000+ years?

In the video, Priyam speaks to both the owner and the architect, who reveal that the house is constructed solely from different types of stone, including grey granite and sandstone. Unlike conventional construction methods, no cement or blasting techniques were used to build the structure.

The owner cites sustainability as the key motivation behind the project, claiming that the house is designed to last over 1,000 years.

(Also Read: RSS Bengaluru event under fire for 'neglecting' Kannada, triggers public outrage)

How did social media users react?

The house has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many users praising its sustainability while others questioned its practicality. One user remarked, "This is amazing! Ancient Indian architecture used similar techniques. This feels like a modern revival."

However, not everyone was convinced. Another pointed out, "How can he patent this? Temples have been built using interlocking methods for centuries." Some were concerned about how livable the house would be in extreme weather conditions, with one commenting, "It looks stunning, but how will it handle extreme summers and winters?".

Others raised questions about the sustainability claim, arguing, "Mining stone disrupts nature—how sustainable is this really?"

The video has garnered over 800,000 views on X (formerly Twitter) and 425,000 views on Instagram, along with thousands of likes and reshares.

(Also Read: Bengaluru’s Sankey Tank illuminated as city hosts first-ever Cauvery aarti | IN PHOTOS)