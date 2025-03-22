RSS Bengaluru event under fire for 'neglecting' Kannada, triggers public outrage

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is facing backlash over the alleged exclusion of Kannada at its high-profile Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting, which began on Friday in Bengaluru. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated the three-day event at Janseva Vidya Kendra in Channenahalli.

Bengaluru residents have called out the event’s organizers for displaying only Hindi signage and failing to include Kannada, despite the event being held in Karnataka’s capital.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated the three-day event at Janseva Vidya Kendra in Channenahalli, where the organization's annual report and future plans are being discussed.

However, the event has drawn criticism from Kannada activists and social media users, who have accused the RSS of sidelining the local language in favor of Hindi.

Kannada activists and X users react

The absence of Kannada signage at the event has triggered strong reactions online, with several users on X calling out the RSS for allegedly promoting Hindi at the expense of regional languages.

One user wrote, “RSS disregards Kannada and places only Hindi in the background display on stage. This clearly proves they love Hindi more than Kannada.”

Another user questioned RSS’s commitment to preserving Karnataka’s cultural heritage, stating, “RSS has organized ‘Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha’ in Bengaluru. Not a single Kannada word was used in the background. Bengaluru is a Kannada city. Can we really expect RSS to save Kannada culture? Without Kannada, Hindu Dharma will die in Bengaluru.”

Many critics accused RSS of contradicting its own stance on cultural preservation, with one saying, “RSS preaches cultural pride but disrespects Karnataka by sidelining Kannada at its event in Bengaluru. This is OUR land, OUR language, not a place for Hindi imposition! Karnataka isn't a Hindi colony.”

Another post went further, alleging that RSS’s actions were deliberate, “RSS is sending a very clear message here. RSS has openly declared a war against Kannada and Kannadiga identity.”

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha is considered RSS’s highest decision-making body, meeting annually to discuss organizational plans and national issues. According to RSS’s Parchar Pramukh Sunil Ambedkar, the 2024-25 report will be analyzed during the meet, along with discussions on the organization’s centenary celebrations in 2025-26. The event will also focus on special initiatives, social work, and key resolutions on national matters.

