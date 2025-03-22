Menu Explore
Bengaluru man kills wife, hangs body to fake suicide; arrested after autopsy confirms murder: Report

ByHT News Desk
Mar 22, 2025 09:16 AM IST

In a fit of rage, the accused slapped his wife, causing her to collapse and bleed from her nose. 

A security guard has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife and attempting to make it look like a suicide in Tavarekere, BTM Layout I Stage, on Thursday.

The couple, married for 12 years, hailed from Kanakapura in Ramanagara.
The couple, married for 12 years, hailed from Kanakapura in Ramanagara.

According to a Times of India report, the victim, Shilpa, was a staff nurse at a private hospital. Her husband, Chikka Mutturaju, in his 40s, worked at a hospital in Koramangala.

The couple, married for 12 years, hailed from Kanakapura in Ramanagara district and had an 11-year-old daughter who lived with her grandmother, the report added.

According to police, Mutturaju suspected his wife's fidelity, leading to frequent arguments. On Thursday, another confrontation escalated into violence.

In a fit of rage, Mutturaju slapped Shilpa, causing her to collapse and bleed from her nose. He then allegedly strangled her to death before hanging her body from the roof using her sari to stage a suicide, the report added, further.

(Also Read: Bengaluru bandh: Schools, public transport to operate as usual, police warn against forced participation)

Attempt to mislead family

After the incident, Mutturaju called Shilpa’s mother, claiming she had taken her own life. When she arrived at their house around 5 pm, Mutturaju was missing.

The house owner, who suspected foul play, informed the police. Upon reaching the scene, officers found inconsistencies and suspected it was a case of murder. The autopsy later confirmed their suspicions.

A police team tracked down Mutturaju at his workplace. He was reportedly under the influence of alcohol and, during interrogation, allegedly confessed to killing his wife.

Authorities have booked him for murder, and further investigation is underway.

(Also Read: Bengaluru: BMRCL announces early metro services for Bidadi Half Marathon on March 23)

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
