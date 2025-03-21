Menu Explore
Bengaluru: BMRCL announces early metro services for Bidadi Half Marathon on March 23

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2025 08:18 PM IST

Metro trains will commence operations at 5 am instead of the usual 7 am from all four terminal stations.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced early metro services on March 23, to facilitate commuters participating in the Bidadi Half Marathon.

Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line begins its full operations:(X/@bykarthikreddy)
Bengaluru Metro's Purple Line begins its full operations:(X/@bykarthikreddy)

Metro trains will commence operations at 5 am instead of the usual 7 am from all four terminal stations. Additionally, to further aid marathon participants, services from Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Station, Majestic, towards Challaghatta will begin as early as 4 am.

BMRCL has requested commuters to take note of the revised schedule and plan their travel accordingly.

(Also Read: Karnataka bandh tomorrow: Bengaluru schools, colleges to remain open amid statewide protest)

The BMRCL recently also announced an extension of metro services on the Purple Line, bringing forward evening operations by two hours to enhance commuter convenience.

Starting March 13, metro services between ITPL and Mysuru Road commenced at 3.56 pm instead of the previous 5.56 pm, with trains running at a frequency of five minutes until 8 pm.

According to BMRCL, this change aims to ease evening congestion, particularly benefiting office-goers in the IT corridor. Commuters were advised to plan their travel accordingly and make use of the revised schedule for a more seamless journey.

Yellow Line update

Bengaluru’s much-anticipated Yellow Line of Namma Metro, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, is set to become operational by May 2025. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar made the announcement in response to a query by Bommanahalli MLA M Satish Reddy during a state assembly session.

Pink Line update

In addition to the Yellow Line update, Shivakumar provided details on the Pink Line, which will run from Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere) to Nagawara. This 21.2-km stretch comprises a 7.5-km elevated section and a 13.7-km underground segment. According to the minister, the elevated portion—running from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere (Swagath Cross)—will be ready for public use by December 2025, while the underground stretch, connecting Dairy Circle to Nagawara, is slated for completion by December 2026.

