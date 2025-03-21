Karnataka bandh tomorrow: Bengaluru schools, colleges to remain open amid statewide protest

Schools and colleges in Bengaluru will remain open on Saturday despite a bandh called by pro-Kannada organizations, Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesha G confirmed on Friday, Indian Express reported. The 12-hour statewide bandh is scheduled from 6 am to 6 pm.(HT_PRINT)

The 12-hour statewide bandh, scheduled from 6 am to 6 pm, has been organized to protest against the alleged assault on a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus conductor in Belagavi.

The incident, which reportedly occurred last month, was linked to a dispute over language, with claims that the conductor was targeted for not speaking Marathi.

Protestors have also raised additional demands, including rolling back the recent hike in Bengaluru Metro fares and scrapping the Greater Bengaluru Authority Bill, which was passed in the ongoing Budget session.

However, the Karnataka government has not endorsed the bandh, signaling that academic institutions across the state will function as usual.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said the state government would not encourage a bandh and that the administration would speak to pro-Kannada organisations to make them understand that it is not the "right approach".

While the Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools of Karnataka (KAMS) has expressed solidarity with the protest, it has chosen not to actively participate, the report added.

According to the publication, officials from KAMS have voiced concerns that the bandh could disrupt ongoing exams and create logistical challenges for students and teachers.

The SSLC exams commenced on Friday, while CBSE and ISC board students are scheduled to appear for crucial papers on Saturday. CBSE Class 12 students will take their Political Science exam, while ISC students have their Home Science Paper 1 (theory).

Kannada Okkuta leader and activist Vatal Nagaraj had said on Wednesday that the statewide bandh is expected to receive widespread support, although there are some doubts about the participation of certain organisations.

