Bengaluru man suggests 'marrying a colleague' as solution for work-life balance: 'Erase boundary today'

In a world where 'hustle culture' has become the new norm, with many companies demanding around-the-clock availability and unreasonable work expectations, the concept of ‘work-life balance’ seems to be slipping further out of reach for the modern workforce. Amid the increasing pressure to keep up, a Bengaluru man has come up with a rather unconventional solution—marry a colleague. A Bengaluru man proposed marrying a colleague for better work-life balance.(Representational image/Pixabay)

(Also read: Bengaluru techie earning ₹1.5 lakh per month feels financially unstable: ‘Feel like fragile pot’)

The man, Harshit Mahawar, took to LinkedIn yesterday to share his thoughts, suggesting that employees marry their colleagues to achieve a better work-life balance. His post has garnered attention, receiving more than 12,000 reactions and over 600 comments, with users weighing in on the bizarre yet thought-provoking suggestion.

Benefits of marrying a colleague

In his post, Mahawar detailed several "benefits" that would arise from marrying a colleague. These included practical advantages like saving money on cabs, as well as the ability to make work from home feel like work from the office. He jokingly pointed out that flirting during boring MS Teams calls could help make mundane meetings more interesting. Moreover, he emphasised the reduced scope for extramarital affairs at the workplace.

His post reads, “Jobs in India are broken. Hustle in job → no time to talk to family. Quit your job → family stops talking to you. Lose-Lose situation. My solution: Marry a colleague.”

The post went on to list the supposed perks: "Cab expenses reduced by half. Work from home = Work from office. Flirt on MS Teams during boring calls. No scope for extramarital affair at work. Can refer children twice in the company for the same role."

He concluded his post with, “Have you married any of your colleagues yet? Achieve work-life balance by erasing the boundary today!”

Check out his post here:

Reactions from social media users

The post quickly became a talking point, sparking numerous reactions online. Some users were quick to respond to Mahawar's humour, with one commenting, “Well, this would certainly solve a lot of problems. But can you imagine the drama if things go wrong?” Another user pointed out, “It's a funny suggestion, but do companies even allow this? We’re not in the 90s anymore.” Others were more cynical, commenting, “In a perfect world, this might work. But in reality, no way!”

(Also read: Google techie reveals 7 must-know topics to clear screening round: 'I got rejected twice...')

Some users agreed with the underlying message, noting how today’s work environment often leaves no space for family or personal time, with one writing, “It’s sad but true. We’re all caught in this cycle.”