Bengaluru techie earning 1.5 lakh per month feels financially unstable: ‘Feel like fragile pot’

Living in a metro city often comes with the allure of better opportunities and a vibrant lifestyle, but for many, it also brings immense financial strain. A Bengaluru-based techie recently took to Reddit’s Indian Workplace subreddit to share his struggles, despite earning a seemingly comfortable salary of ₹1.5 lakh per month. His post, titled “Why does life in a metro feel so fragile?”, resonated with many, sparking a discussion on the rising cost of living and financial pressures. A Bengaluru techie earning ₹ 1.5L/month shared his financial struggles online.(Representational image/Pixabay)

(Also read: Bengaluru techie calls out ‘Google influencer behaviour’ of employees who ‘have free lunch, make videos’)

The 26-year-old professional, who is engaged to be married, revealed that despite his decent income, he feels financially vulnerable. Between supporting his family in his hometown, paying off EMIs, and managing daily expenses in Bengaluru, he fears that a job loss could wipe out his savings in just a few months.

Living on the edge

In his post, shared by Reddit user @onepoint5zero, he described his predicament:

"As a child, earning this amount was a dream. Living in Bengaluru was a dream. Having a girlfriend and a glamorous routine was a dream. But now that I’m living it, I feel like a fragile pot of flowers that will crack one day all of a sudden."

He further explained that he and his fiancée currently live in a PG accommodation instead of a rented flat due to skyrocketing prices. The thought of house-hunting in Bengaluru alone feels overwhelming. With parents who are entirely dependent on him, he has little room for financial flexibility. He also expressed frustration over inflated prices and the declining quality of goods and services.

"Since when did life become this hard for someone earning a decent wage of ₹1.5L? Is it just Bengaluru, or is this the case everywhere else?" he questioned.

Check out the post here:

Social media reacts

The post struck a chord with many users, with Redditors sharing their own experiences and perspectives.

One user sympathised, commenting, “Metro life is brutal. ₹1.5L sounds good on paper, but the real cost of living eats away at it quickly.” Another user echoed the sentiment, saying, “You’re not alone. Even in other metro cities like Mumbai and Delhi, this is a common struggle.”

Some advised better financial planning, with one suggesting, “Try investing or creating an emergency fund. Stability comes from preparation.” Another user pointed out the unrealistic expectations set by childhood dreams, writing, “We grew up believing salaries like this meant financial freedom, but the reality is different.”

(Also read: Indian-origin founder ditches traditional hiring as ₹40 LPA Bengaluru techie job goes viral: 'This is how we hire')

Others, however, felt his concerns were exaggerated. “If you’re making ₹1.5L and still struggling, maybe it’s time to reassess your spending habits,” one user remarked. Another wrote, “Try living in a tier-2 city. Same salary, less stress.”