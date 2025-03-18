Bengaluru techie calls out ‘Google influencer behaviour’ of employees who ‘have free lunch, make videos’

Most of us have seen those videos - an employee at a top MNC gets to work, uses the office gym, avails himself of the free breakfast, works for a few minutes before breaking for another meal (usually a lavish lunch spread provided by the company), before attending a short meeting and going back home. But one Google techie has had enough, calling out co-workers who, in her view, spend more time enjoying office perks than actually working. A Google techie calls out employees who exhibit 'influencer behaviour'(Representational image)

“Google influencer behaviour”

Bengaluru-based Amisha Aggarwal took to the social media platform X to take a jibe at techies who display freeloading “influencer behaviour.”

She made a list of things that fall under “Peak Google influencer behaviour,” and these include - “Go to office in office cab; Have free breakfast; Work; Have free lunch; Take a nap; Snack time; Go to office gym; Have free dinner; Return in office cab.:

The workday for these influencer-employees is usually capped with a video of their day – or, as Aggarwal put it – “Make videos about it to make others feel fomo.”

Google is famous for the many perks it offers employees. Besides free meals and snacks in the office, Google employees can also avail free massages, get access to fitness centres and more. It is not the only MNC that offers attractive perks and competitive salaries, which is part of what makes them so lucrative to employees.

However, the post on influencer behaviour drew mixed reactions.

“People are okay with billionaires flexing their Bugatti but not when employees flex their employment…” asked one X user.

The Bengaluru techie replied: “You should flex things you have with your own money, not the ones company has given.”

“Let them enjoy their perks. They've worked hard for it,” another said.

