Massage chairs to nap rooms: Woman gives a sneak peek into Google's Gurgaon office

Google offices across the globe have long been admired for their unique and creative designs, offering employees an atmosphere that’s both innovative and fun. The tech giant has always strived to create a work environment that attracts top talent, providing a wide array of perks that make its offices an enviable place to work. Recently, a woman gave her followers an exclusive look at the Google office in Gurgaon, India, and it quickly went viral. A woman gave a viral tour of Google’s Gurugram office, featuring unique perks like a pool table, nap room, and tech vending machine.(Instagram/shivjeee)

A tour of the Gurgaon office

Shivangi Gupta, a couture designer at Shantnu & Nikhil, shared a video of her visit to the Google office on her social media. The video, posted just two days ago, has already racked up over 13 million views. In the clip, Gupta showed off various areas of the office, giving a sneak peek into the lifestyle of a Googler.

"Another exhausting day at Google!" she captioned the post, showcasing the many amenities that make the workspace so desirable. From a well-equipped micro kitchen to a games room featuring a pool table, the office certainly boasts more than just a place to work. Gupta also highlighted a nap room for employees to relax, as well as a cosy room with massage chairs where Googlers can unwind during a hectic day.

High-tech entertainment and relaxation

The tour didn’t stop there. Gupta also shared glimpses of a tech vending machine, a feature that’s both practical and futuristic. There was also an entertainment room complete with musical instruments, giving employees a creative outlet during their breaks. Comfortable couches dotted the space, inviting employees to lounge and socialise in a relaxed environment.

Watch the clip here:

Reactions from social media

The video has sparked a massive conversation online, with users expressing both amazement and envy. One user wrote, “This looks like the dream workplace! Imagine working in an office like this.” Another commented, “Google knows how to keep its employees happy and engaged.” Many were particularly struck by the office’s blend of work and play, with one saying, “The combination of relaxation and workspaces is brilliant. It looks like a perfect balance!”

Others appreciated the focus on employee well-being, with one saying, “I love how they prioritise both productivity and mental health. A nap room is a great idea!” One user also added, “The tech vending machine? Genius! I’d never want to leave the office if I worked there.”