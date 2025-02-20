'Sending you my CV': Google techie’s video of sprawling new Bengaluru campus wows internet

A content creator and software engineer, Saloni Rakholiya, took to Instagram to share a video tour of Google’s new office in Bengaluru, Ananta, giving viewers a glimpse of its massive campus and unique workspaces. The video quickly caught attention online, with many reacting to the features and design of the office. Ananta is organised like a city grid, with a network of streets for easy navigation.(Google )

The creator started by showing the sheer size of the campus, which is so large that bicycles are available for employees to move around. The office is designed with open collaboration spaces, stylish meeting rooms, and food and beverage stations close to every seating area. There are also nap rooms, spa rooms, and massage chairs for employees to take breaks.

Apart from the usual workspaces, the creator highlighted the many recreational facilities inside the office. The arcade area features a variety of games, including mini-golf. A fully equipped gym also left an impression, with the creator pointing out the range of machines available.

Take a look at the video:

Many flooded the comments section with heart emojis and admiration, with some calling it “mall.”

Another commented, “Sending you my CV.”

Google's largest Indian campus

Google has inaugurated its latest and largest Indian campus, Ananta, in Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone in the company’s deepening commitment to the country. Situated in Mahadevapura, this sprawling 1.6-million-square-foot office can accommodate over 5,000 employees, making it one of Google’s largest workplaces globally.

The name Ananta, derived from Sanskrit, translates to infinite or limitless, symbolising Google’s ‘vision of boundless innovation through technology’. Designed for both collaboration and focus, the campus features a city-grid layout with interconnected streets for easy navigation. Employees can work within structured ‘neighbourhoods’ that encourage teamwork while also providing private nooks and booths for deep focus.

