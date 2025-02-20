Menu Explore
Bengaluru doctor alerts police after woman requests prescription to kill mother-in-law: Report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2025 10:15 AM IST

Dr Sunil Kumar, the complainant, stated that the woman found his number on Instagram and sent messages.

A doctor from Sanjay Nagar in Bengaluru has filed a police complaint after a woman allegedly contacted him through Instagram, requesting a prescription for a tablet that could kill her mother-in-law.

Woman claimed that her mother-in-law was harassing her and wanted a solution to get rid of her. (Representational Image)
Woman claimed that her mother-in-law was harassing her and wanted a solution to get rid of her. (Representational Image)

According to a The Hindu report, Dr Sunil Kumar, the complainant, stated that the woman found his number on Instagram and sent messages seeking help to administer a fatal dose of medication. She claimed that her elderly mother-in-law was harassing her and wanted a solution to get rid of her, the report added.

(Also Read: Karnataka to end cash transfers under Anna Bhagya, full 10 kg rice distribution from February: Report)

Refusing her request, the doctor responded that his duty was to save lives, not harm them. Concerned about the nature of the messages, he approached the Sanjay Nagar police on February 17, submitting the chat records and the woman's contact details as evidence.

Dr. Kumar, who is also known for his social activism, later stated that the request may have been an attempt to trap him, as he has faced opposition in the past. He clarified that he did not know the woman personally and that their conversation lasted only about five minutes, The New Indian Express reported.

(Also Read: 'We must secure and reuse water and collaborate beyond politics': Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar)

According to him, the woman later apologized and requested him not to report the matter. He also noted that her WhatsApp profile did not have a display picture.

Police attempted to trace the number, but it was switched off. "We suspect it could be a prank or that the woman was not in her senses when she made the request," said a police officer.

Authorities are now analyzing call records to determine her identity and location.

(Also Read: By Siddaramaiah, for Siddaramaiah': Karnataka LoP R Ashoka criticizes Lokayukta over MUDA case)

