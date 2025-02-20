By Siddaramaiah, for Siddaramaiah': Karnataka LoP R Ashoka criticizes Lokayukta over MUDA case

Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, R Ashoka, launched a sharp attack on the Lokayukta's handling of the MUDA (Mysuru Urban Development Authority) scam investigation, calling it biased and ineffective. Karnataka leader of opposition R Ashoka.(PTI)

Taking to 'X', Ashoka expressed skepticism about the probe, stating it had “no chance of delivering justice.”

He remarked, "The Lokayukta investigation into the MUDA scam was an inquiry by Siddaramaiah, for Siddaramaiah, and of Siddaramaiah. No one believed justice would be served." Highlighting apparent conflicts of interest, he added, "Before the investigation even began, the Chief Ministers, Ministers, and @INCKarnataka MLAs had already given a clean chit to Siddaramaiah and his wife."

Ashoka also accused the Lokayukta police of ignoring the truth. "The Lokayukta police have merely delayed what was already decided—a 'B report' clearing the accused. There is nothing surprising about this," he said, dismissing the closure report as predictable.

Condemning the investigation, Ashoka called it a "historic tragedy," stating, "It is shameful that questioning the accused CM Siddaramaiah and his wife was reduced to a mere one-day formality."

The Leader of the Opposition sharply criticized the Congress government's actions, alleging that they were deliberately avoiding a proper investigation. "Justice has been destroyed in the corrupt Congress government. This evil Congress government has given a 'samadhi of justice' by giving a clean chit without conducting a proper investigation," he said.

Ashoka with a direct challenge to Siddaramaiah, said, "CM Siddaramaiah's attempt to close the case and bury the truth without providing complete evidence to the court will not succeed. Siddaramaiah, who ate salt, must drink water, not today, but tomorrow."

Earlier, The Karnataka Lokayukta Police have issued a notice to complainant Snehamayi Krishna, stating that allegations in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam case could not be substantiated due to a lack of evidence.

The notice, issued by Lokayukta SP Udesh, declares the case "not actionable," leading to the submission of a final report to the competent court.

Reacting to the Notice, Snehamayi Krishna strongly criticised the Lokayukta, accusing it of shielding political leaders and vowing to challenge the report in court.

"It is proven what I doubted about Lokayukta. Lokayukta officials behaved like they have sold their soul to political leaders. Though I have submitted all required documents, Lokayukta police have given a notice saying that they're going to file a B report stating there is no evidence against Siddaramaiah, Parvathi Siddaramaiah, Mallikarjun Swami, and Devaraj," Krishna said.

