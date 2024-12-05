MUDA case: Karnataka Congress ministers accuse ED of media leaks and attempting to influence Lokayukta probe

Karnataka ministers on Wednesday, criticized the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly leaking details about the MUDA site allotment case to the media. They accused the agency of attempting to influence the ongoing Lokayukta investigation into the matter. The Enforcement Directorate office in New Delhi. (HT Photo)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathi B M, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and others have been booked in the MUDA site allotment case registered by the Lokayukta police on the direction of a special court.

Parvathi is accused of illegally obtaining 14 MUDA sites in the upmarket of Mysuru city in lieu of ‘acquisition’ of three acres and 16 guntas of land in Kesare village.

(Also Read: ‘Waqf issue has become very serious’: Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra)

What Karnataka Congress ministers said

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar insisted that the investigations must be confidential and all the proof must be submitted only to the Court, PTI reported. “Leaking investigation details to the media shows their desperation. It is clear now there is no strength in their case. We will, however, fight it out in the court of law. We have faith in our legal system,” he told PTI.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said when the Lokayukta investigation is still underway, the ED too started its probe into the matter. According to him, two agencies cannot probe the same matter simultaneously, the report added.

Parameshwara said the ED not only arrived at a conclusion but also communicated the same to the Lokayukta.

“You are influencing the Lokayukta investigation, coming in the way of their investigation or you are indirectly telling them how to investigate the case. This is against the law,” Parameshwara said in a press conference accoring to PTI.

The Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge said wherever there is non-BJP government in the country, the central probe agencies are let loose on them.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday termed the ED's recent communication to the state Lokayukta police in connection with the MUDA site allotment case, as "politically motivated" and sent with an intent to influence them and the court.

(With PTI inputs)

(Also Read: Karnataka BJP rebel MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal to meet party's high command in New Delhi)