Karnataka BJP rebel MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal to meet party's high command in New Delhi

Karnataka’s rebel BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal will be meeting the party’s high command on Wednesday in New Delhi. Yatnal was earlier served a show cause for not aligning with BJP’s state leadership. Yatnal was earlier served a show cause for not aligning with BJP’s state leadership.

BJP leader Ramesh Jarkiholi, who is a close aide to Yatnal told reporters that the latter is going to explain Om Pathak, member secretary of BJP’s disciplinary committee. Jarkiholi told, “Yatnal will give an explanation on why he had to start a parallel protest on WAQF issue. If Vijayendra had started and intensified the protest on the issue, we would not have started it in the first place. We have the same stance on the issue as the party, and it is not a disciplinary violation.”

In response to the show cause notice served to him, Yatnal said, “I will respond to the notice issued by the BJP Disciplinary Committee Chairman while also presenting the facts regarding the current state of the BJP in Karnataka. My commitment to the fight for Hindutva, opposition to corruption, Waqf-related issues, and dynasty politics will remain unwavering.”

MLA Yatnal had earlier proposed a public awareness campaign regarding amendments to the Waqf Bill. However, several party leaders objected, urging Yatnal and others to avoid organising an independent event.

After Karnataka by-polls, where the BJP had lost in all three seats, Yatnal attacked the party leadership and attributed the defeat to “adjustment politics,” indirectly taking a dig at Yediyurappa's camp. “We didn’t expect this humiliating defeat for the BJP in the state. This situation is entirely due to the party’s internal adjustment with the Congress,” Yatnal said. He also said that honest people are leading the state unit of the BJP, which is damaging to the party.