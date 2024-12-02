"Notice has come for fourth time...": Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal on high command's action

Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal who has received a show cause from the BJP over his remarks against the state-level party leadership said that this is the fourth time the party has issued the notice. BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said that he would presents facts regarding the state of the BJP in Karnataka to the BJP leadership.

Also Read - Former top cop requests Anand Mahindra to investigate safety standards of Bolero after Karnataka IPS officer's death

"Notice has come for the fourth time. I have replied twice. Once I did not reply because I doubted the notice whether there was some cut-and-paste...At that time also, I was given 10 days to reply but I did not...Earlier, the notice used to come by e-mail and registered posts but this time the notice came on WhatsApp. I do not know if the WhatsApp was originally from the party or not. I will have to find out before giving a reply on it," the BJP MLA told ANI.

In his post on X, Yatnal said that he would presents facts regarding the state of the BJP in Karnataka to the BJP leadership.

"I will respond to the notice issued by the BJP Disciplinary Committee Chairman, while also presenting the facts regarding the current state of the BJP in Karnataka. My commitment to the fight for Hindutva, opposition to corruption, Waqf-related issues, and dynasty politics will remain unwavering," he said.

Earlier Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party issued a show-cause notice to Basangouda Patil Yatnal for making remarks against state-level party leadership.

Also Read - Bengaluru to witness showers until December 4, IMD issues yellow alert for tech capital

"Your continuing tirade against the state-level party leadership and your defiance of party directives and making public pronouncements and stance in contravention of the party's official stand on all matters of political and public importance has been reported in media as well as by different party forums," the notice read.

"It is also a matter of great concern that despite having been issued a show cause notice several times in the past and your assurances of good conduct, the acts of indiscipline continue unabated," he added.

The party said that given his seniority and standing in the party, the Central Disciplinary Committee took a lenient view on the explanations submitted by him in the past.

"False and veiled allegations levelled by you against the party leaders together with defiance of the official stand of the party on matters of political and public importance, constitute a serious breach of the party discipline as defined in Article XXV of BJP Party Rules 'Breach of Discipline section (a) and (1). Please show cause as to why the party should not take disciplinary action against you. Your explanation should be submitted to the undersigned no later than ten days from the receipt of this notice," the notice read.

MLA Yatnal had earlier proposed a public awareness campaign regarding amendments to the Waqf Bill. However, several party leaders objected, urging Yatnal and others to refrain from organising an independent event.

In December 2023, alleging 40,000 crores of rupees were embezzled under the Yediyurappa government in the state during the first wave of coronavirus, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal warned that he would expose the "irregularities," if expelled from the party.