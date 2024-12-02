Karnataka BJP rebel MLA Basanagouda Patil gets show cause notice from party's high command

Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal got a show cause notice from the party's Central Disciplinary Committee on Monday after his recent rebellious attitude towards BY Vijyaendra, the party president of the state unit. Yatnal has been alleging that Vijayendra is maintaining a close relation with Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and favoring leaders that are close to his father BS Yediyurappa. BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal was also asked to refrain from bypassing the state president BY Vijyaendra in any decision related to the BJP.

What did the show cause notice say?

The show cause notice from the BJP to the rebel MLA read, “Your continuing tirade against the state-level party leadership, your defiance of party directives, and your public pronouncements and stance in contravention of the party's official stand on all matters of political and public importance have been reported in the media as well as by different party forums.”

Patil was also asked to refrain from bypassing the state president BY Vijyaendra in any decision related to the BJP. “Basanagouda Patil Yatnal should not be allowed to conduct any campaign for any reason. It has been decided that party workers should be convinced about this, and the leadership should ensure Mr Yatnal and his team are not allowed to bypass state president B.Y. Vijayendra,” read the notice further.

Apart from the BJP’s protest on the Waqf bill, the Yatnal camp, including Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli, Arvind Limbavali, and Madhu Bangarappa, has launched another parallel agitation against it, which exposed the serious cracks within the party.

After Karnataka bypolls, where the BJP had lost in all three seats, Yatnal attacked the party leadership and attributed defeat to “adjustment politics,” indirectly taking a dig at Yediyurappa camp. “We didn’t expect this humiliating defeat for the BJP in the state. This situation is entirely due to the party’s internal adjustment with the Congress,” Yatnal said on Sunday.

He also urged the party high command to appoint honest people to leadership roles to restore the BJP’s glory in Karnataka.