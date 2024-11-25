Vijayendra, internal dynamics led to BJP’s loss in bypolls: Yatnal

The Karnataka BJP is under intense scrutiny for its lacklustre opposition against the Congress government, which has faced anti-incumbency sentiment despite being in power for just 18 months. The party’s internal disarray and strategic shortcomings have drawn criticism from within its ranks and beyond, highlighting concerns about its leadership. BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal openly criticised the party’s internal dynamics, describing the recent bypoll defeats as “humiliating” and attributing them to “adjustment politics” with the Congress (PTI)

BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal openly criticised the party’s internal dynamics, describing the recent bypoll defeats as “humiliating” and attributing them to “adjustment politics” with the Congress. “We didn’t expect this humiliating defeat for the BJP in the state. This situation is entirely due to the party’s internal adjustment with the Congress,” he said on Sunday

Yatnal further alleged that Arun Singh, the BJP’s state in-charge, acted as a proxy for former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and his son, BY Vijayendra. “We had Arun Singh, who acted as a messenger for Yediyurappa and Vijayendra. People have rejected everything Vijayendra has done,” he remarked.

Calling for a leadership overhaul, he demanded the BJP high command to appoint “someone honest and with values” to manage the state unit.

He did not shy away from blaming the former chief minister and his son directly, stating, “The father and the son are responsible for this humiliating defeat in the state.” The BJP leadership has not yet responded to Yatnal’s statements.

People close to BY Vijayendra acknowledged that the party’s challenges in the bypolls were compounded by dissident activities and damaging internal statements. “The unchecked dissident activities and continuous party-damaging statements have significantly impacted BJP’s performance. Giving a long rope to such issues has cost the party dearly. If this is not addressed by the party high command, the road ahead will be challenging,” people said.

The Congress celebrated a sweeping victory in the by-elections held for three assembly constituencies, solidifying its position despite allegations of corruption and the Waqf row. This success has bolstered chief minister Siddaramaiah’s standing, even as he faces investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Lokayukta in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

In Channapatna, deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh outmanoeuvred the JD(S) and consolidated their Vokkaliga vote bank, outshining the influence of the Deve Gowda family.

BY Vijayendra, BJP’s state president, expressed disappointment over the results, admitting setbacks in all three contested seats. “We had confidence that our candidates would win all seats. We are disappointed with the results. In the coming days, the leaders of BJP and JD(S) parties will hold a meeting and discuss the reasons for our setback,” he said on Saturday.

Leader of the opposition R Ashoka alleged that Congress relied heavily on financial resources to secure its victories. “The people have voted for the Congress thinking that they will face problems with regard to development. It is not a victory for CM Siddaramaiah or deputy CM Shivakumar. It is a victory for the money power. The BJP will turn the defeat into victory in coming days,” he said.

He added that the Congress’s win does not Siddaramaiah received a clean cit in the MUDA case.